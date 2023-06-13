Shoppers Say They Can Walk 10 Miles in These Best-Selling $30 Sandals That Feel Like “Walking on a Cloud”

There are plenty of ways we transition our wardrobe in preparation for summer. We swap out knits for linens, pants for cut-offs, and long sleeves for tanks. And as much as the fashion writer in me hates to admit it, this is the season when I put less weight on style and more on “what won’t I sweat through” — and that logic extends down to my feet.

As someone who swears up and down that if my feet are hot I’m hot, just the thought of wrapping my foot in a sock and then a heavy sneaker when it’s above 80-degrees outside puts my deodorant to the test. That’s why from June through September, I give my shoe collection an overhaul, swapping out bulky sneakers for comfortable, everyday sandals that are breathable, walkable, and sometimes even cute. And according to Amazon shoppers, there’s a $30 shoe that checks all of those boxes.

Cushionaire’s Luna slide is Amazon’s best-selling sandal, with more than 50,700 five-star ratings. The shoe has a cork footbed, suede insole designed to shape to the wearer’s foot, non-slip outsole, and adjustable straps that are locked-in with chic buckles. The $30 sandal is available in 20 colors, including classics like brown and black, as well as a metallic rose gold and silver that speak to this year’s hottest color trend. TL;DR: This isn’t just a practical sandal, it’s a stylish one, too.

Like I said before, this is my sneaker swap, so beyond being breathable for summer, it needs to be able to handle my daily steps, and shoppers swear this shoe does the job. “I wore [these] everyday for a two week trip in Southeast Asia and had no blisters, foot pain, or discomfort,” wrote a customer who said they walked six miles in the shoes that offer “great support.” And a shopper who called the shoes “stylish, practical, [and] comfortable” clocked in 10 miles, writing, “I don’t know of any other sandal that would’ve been possible in.” Another person described the feel of the slides as “like walking on a cloud,” deeming Cushionaire’s arch-supportive sandals the “most comfortable” they’ve ever owned.

As we head into summer, let your feet take a breather in these best-selling sandals from Cushionaire that are just $30 at Amazon.