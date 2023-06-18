Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These Under-$35 Crochet Cover-Ups for Summer

In case you missed it, crochet fashion is having a major moment this summer. Loosely knit clothes, handbags, and hats are so trendy that Amazon even made a storefront dedicated to the style. And right now, crochet swimsuit cover-ups are holding the top spots on Amazon’s Hot New Releases chart, proving once and for all that the woven trend is here to stay.

Amazon’s most popular crochet dresses are all available for less than $35, and they come in a multitude of colors, so you can match the cover-ups to your swimsuit collection. Below, check out the six newly released crochet cover-up dresses Amazon shoppers are buying for summer.

Shop Crochet Cover-Ups Under $35:

The cover-ups on our list can be split into three categories: short-sleeve shift dresses, short-sleeve dresses with cinched waists, and long-sleeve shift dresses. From the first category, the Caracilia short-sleeve crochet dress is Amazon’s number one new release in swimwear cover-ups. It comes in 11 colors, each with scalloped trim along the arm holes, neckline, and hemline, along with a subtle striped pattern woven into the fabric. This Anrabess style is the other popular short-sleeve beach dress. While its scalloped trim and colorways are similar to the first option, this version has a more opaque crochet design for extra sun coverage.



Next up, we have cinched-waist cover-ups, like this Merokeety style with an adjustable drawstring. Available in 12 colors, the beach dress has a V-neckline, short dolman sleeves, subtle side slits, and of course, a tie around the waist. If you prefer an elastic-waist style instead, go with this Cupshe cover-up. It also has a V-neckline, but with Henley-style buttons, along with a thick waistband that creates a fit-and-flare silhouette. Both cover-ups are going for $30 on Amazon.



For the most protection from the sun’s UV rays, go with a long-sleeve cover-up dress. This now-$30 mesh style from Prinbara has drop shoulders, stylish bell sleeves, and scalloped trim. Plus, it comes in 19 colors and sizes S through XL. And, this $35 Anrabess long-sleeve cover-up is virtually the same, except for that it goes up to a size XXL. Both options would look great over your favorite bikini or one-piece, along with flat sandals, a chic pair of sunglasses, and a catch-all tote.



Before summer officially begins this week, treat yourself to an under-$35 crochet cover-up — you’ll be the most stylish one at the beach.

