Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These Under-$35 Crochet Cover-Ups for Summer

Including both short-sleeve and long-sleeve styles.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 18, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Crochet Cover-Ups
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

In case you missed it, crochet fashion is having a major moment this summer. Loosely knit clothes, handbags, and hats are so trendy that Amazon even made a storefront dedicated to the style. And right now, crochet swimsuit cover-ups are holding the top spots on Amazon’s Hot New Releases chart, proving once and for all that the woven trend is here to stay. 

Amazon’s most popular crochet dresses are all available for less than $35, and they come in a multitude of colors, so you can match the cover-ups to your swimsuit collection. Below, check out the six newly released crochet cover-up dresses Amazon shoppers are buying for summer. 

Shop Crochet Cover-Ups Under $35:

The cover-ups on our list can be split into three categories: short-sleeve shift dresses, short-sleeve dresses with cinched waists, and long-sleeve shift dresses. From the first category, the Caracilia short-sleeve crochet dress is Amazon’s number one new release in swimwear cover-ups. It comes in 11 colors, each with scalloped trim along the arm holes, neckline, and hemline, along with a subtle striped pattern woven into the fabric. This Anrabess style is the other popular short-sleeve beach dress. While its scalloped trim and colorways are similar to the first option, this version has a more opaque crochet design for extra sun coverage.

Amazon Caracilia Women Swimsuit Coverup Crochet Bathing Suit Cover

Amazon 

Shop now: $29 with coupon (Originally $31); amazon.com

Amazon ANRABESS Women Swimsuit Crochet Swim Cover Up Summer Bathing

Amazon 

Shop now: $29 with coupon (Originally $32); amazon.com

Next up, we have cinched-waist cover-ups, like this Merokeety style with an adjustable drawstring. Available in 12 colors, the beach dress has a V-neckline, short dolman sleeves, subtle side slits, and of course, a tie around the waist. If you prefer an elastic-waist style instead, go with this Cupshe cover-up. It also has a V-neckline, but with Henley-style buttons, along with a thick waistband that creates a fit-and-flare silhouette. Both cover-ups are going for $30 on Amazon.

Amazon MEROKEETY Women's Crochet Bathing Suit Cover Ups Short

Amazon 

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Amazon CUPSHE Women Cutout V-Neck Cover-Up Dress Casual Summer Short

Amazon 

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

For the most protection from the sun’s UV rays, go with a long-sleeve cover-up dress. This now-$30 mesh style from Prinbara has drop shoulders, stylish bell sleeves, and scalloped trim. Plus, it comes in 19 colors and sizes S through XL. And, this $35 Anrabess long-sleeve cover-up is virtually the same, except for that it goes up to a size XXL. Both options would look great over your favorite bikini or one-piece, along with flat sandals, a chic pair of sunglasses, and a catch-all tote.

Amazon Prinbara Women Swimsuit Crochet Hollow Out Swim Cover Up Bikini

Amazon 

Shop now: $30 with coupon (Originally $33); amazon.com

Amazon ANRABESS Women Swimsuit Crochet Swim Cover Up Summer Bathing Suit

Amazon 

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

Before summer officially begins this week, treat yourself to an under-$35 crochet cover-up — you’ll be the most stylish one at the beach.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Glamnetic Press-on Nails
Thanks to These $15 Press-Ons, Shoppers Say They’re "Never Going Back" to the Nail Salon
Ariana Rem Lip Oil Restock
Kristin Chenoweth’s “Favorite” Lip Oil Is Back in Stock After Selling Out 5 Times
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle’s Sleek Black Short-Shorts Are a Sporty Style Staple, and They're $23 at Amazon
Related Articles
Amazonâs Hottest New Release the Perfect T-Shirt Bra
44DD-Sized Shoppers Call This the “Perfect T-Shirt” Bra” and It’s 61% Off at Amazon Right Now
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle’s Sleek Black Short-Shorts Are a Sporty Style Staple, and They're $23 at Amazon
Best Amazon Deals Happening in June
The 16 Best Deals Happening at Amazon This Month, Including Paige Denim Shorts for 56% Off
Black Bodysuit from Target
I'm a Shopping Editor Who Loves a Good Deal, and This $15 Bodysuit Is My Favorite Summer Purchase So Far
Amazon Seamless Shorts for Summer
Amazon Shoppers Say These Comfy Bike Shorts “Have the Perfect Fit,” and You Can Get Them for $10 Apiece
White Keds Sale
Amazon’s Best-Selling White Sneakers From the Brand Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing Are on Sale for $40
Women Wearing Very Flattering White Amazon Bodysuit
Shoppers Are Going Braless in This “Insanely Soft” Bodysuit That's a No. 1 New Release on Amazon
Emily Ratajkowski Cargo Skirt
Celebrities Are Wearing the Summer Version of This Divisive Yet Practical ‘90s Trend
Linen
Linen Is My Go-To Fabric for Keeping Cool in the Summer, and My Favorite Two-Piece Set Is on Sale
Amazon Romper Fashion Perfect for Summer
Amazon’s Hottest New Fashion Release Is a $39 Linen Romper That Shoppers Call “Perfect for Summer”
Olivia Wilde Wearing Black Wayfarer Sunglasses
Olivia Wilde Can't Stop Wearing These Timeless Black Sunglasses That Go With Everything
Amazon Airy Blouse Summer Favorite
Amazon's Best-Selling Airy Blouse Is a "Summer Favorite" Among Shoppers, and It's on Sale for $25
Yonique Tankini Swimsuits for Women
65-Year-Old Shoppers Call This No. 1 Best-Selling Swimsuit Comfortable, Supportive, and “a Little Sexy”
For Love and Lemons Dresses
Italian Women Kept Calling Me Belissima Thanks to These Summery Dresses From a Celebrity-Worn Brand
Amazon Comfortable Bras Under $50
Amazon Is a Treasure Trove of Comfortable Bras, and Shoppers Love These Under-$30 Styles the Most
Jennifer Lopez Wearing a Cropped White T-Shirt
Jennifer Lopez Found the Perfect Comfy White Tee, and Her Exact Style Is on Rare Sale Right Now