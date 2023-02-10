Earmuffs Are the Supermodel-Approved Trend Taking Over This Winter, and You Can Get a Cozy Pair for Only $12

It’s no secret that supermodels like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner are two steps ahead of the season’s hottest trends. Their cozy, off-duty outfits serve as major inspiration for our casual loungewear looks and elevated coffee-run ensembles. This winter, they’re both styling one accessory on repeat: earmuffs. And you can recreate the look with Amazon’s best-selling faux fur earmuffs that are on sale for just $12.

Getty Images

Bella has been seen wearing the winter accessory pretty much nonstop, and Kendall recently served après ski chic, sporting fluffy, black earmuffs on Instagram. Other celebs, like Cardi B, are wearing the supermodel-approved style, too. So, if they’re not already, earmuffs are about to become a mainstay in your cold weather wardrobe.

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $14); amazon.com



Thanks to the Brook and Bay earmuffs, staying warm and looking cool don’t have to be mutually exclusive. They’re available in five colors, including black, brown, gray, pink, and white. Plus, the earmuffs are made of plush faux fur, and they have a velvet-covered band for maximum comfort. A major bonus: They’re also foldable for easy storage in your purse or coat pocket.

If you, like me, are not a hat person, this solution may be music to your ears (pun intended). Hats are great, in theory, until you arrive at your destination, remove the covering, and are left with irreparable, static-filled hat hair for the rest of the day. Earmuffs however, are the solution. A reviewer confirmed the earmuffs “don’t leave [their] hair all mussed,” as many hats do. “No hat head here!” they said. And even shoppers who’ve shaved their head said they were “so surprised” by how effectively the earmuffs kept them warm, so it’s no surprise the cozy accessory is a leading best-seller on Amazon with over 5,100 five-star ratings.

When it comes to fit, one Amazon shopper said these earmuffs are “very comfortable” thanks to their thick padding. They are large enough to cover the entire ear, solving issues like “exposed lower ears and headband dig,” said another reviewer. Plus, a different reviewer said these best-sellers do a better job of covering their ears than alternative pairs, as they “hug your head in warm softness!”

Channel your inner supermodel this winter with these best-selling earmuffs from Amazon — your warm ears will thank you. And, if you need a pair to match every outfit, check out more colors, below:

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $14); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $14); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $14); amazon.com

