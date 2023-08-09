Fashion Clothing Underwear, Lingerie, and Shapewear Amazon's 8 Best-Selling Bras Are Smoothing, Comfortable, and Supportive — and They're All $30 or Less Prices start at just $13. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 9, 2023 @ 06:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images If you’re anything like me, your bra collection is in desperate need of a makeover. For years, I settled on styles that are unsupportive, bulky, and downright uncomfortable — but those days are behind me. Now, I’m investing in the ultimate undergarment revamp and only opting for the highest quality bras on the market; So, naturally, I’m turning to Amazon. It’s no secret that the retailer is overflowing with shopper-loved items in practically every department, and the bra selection is no exception. Since the options are seemingly endless, I narrowed down the wide array to the eight styles shoppers love most. Below, you’ll find a bra for every ensemble, whether you’re getting active, styling a strapless number, or looking for all-day comfort and support. And the best part: Everything is under $30. Shop Best-Selling Bras: The Gym People Longline Wirefree Sports Bra, $23 (Originally $27) Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra, $13 (Originally 40) Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light T-Shirt Bra, $20 (Originally $48) Niidor Invisible Adhesive Bra, $25 (Originally $28) Vanity Fair Back-Smoothing Bra, $22 (Originally $50) Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra, $22 (Originally $25) Shapermint Compression Wirefree High-Support Bra, $29 with coupon (Originally $32) Vanity Fair Smoothing Strapless Bra, $20 (Originally $50) The Gym People Longline Wirefree Sports Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $23 For something you can break a sweat in, opt for this style from The Gym People. Not only is it on sale for less than $25, but it’s also Amazon’s number one best-selling sports bra, making it a clear customer favorite. Reminiscent of a cropped tank-top, the bra is built with a longline hem so it can be worn alone or layered under your go-to workout gear. It’s made of a sweat-wicking spandex blend to keep you cool and provide a snug, supported feel. And when it comes to coverage, the style comes with removable cups to customize its fit to your liking. Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $13 In search of an epic deal? You’re in the right place; The Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless bra is marked down by an entire 67 percent right now. At just $13, the style tops Amazon’s charts as the number one best-selling everyday bra. And according to its rave reviews, the Playtex pick covers all bases when it comes to support, style, and wearability. It has a wire-free design with full cups, wide, supportive straps, and high sides for a smooth, lifted look. Plus, it’s made of a blend of nylon and spandex, so it has a breathable feel that’s sure to keep you comfortable — even on hot summer days. The style is sold in 41 sizes and 16 colorways, so you’re bound to find your perfect match. Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light T-Shirt Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $48 $20 Another major markdown, the Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light T-Shirt bra is on sale for just $20 — an entire 58 percent off its original $48 price point. As its name suggests, the bra is “lightweight, yet supportive and very attractive,” according to one shopper. And it “looks great under T-shirts,” as another customer added thanks to its smooth and seamless design. The everyday style offers full coverage and support, and it’s made with a two-ply back to prevent bulges and lines. As one reviewer put it, it’s “the perfect bra.” Niidor Invisible Adhesive Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $25 There’s nothing worse than ditching a fabulous outfit because you can’t find the right bra to pair with it. Since I’ve dealt with this unfortunate struggle one too many times, I finally found the solution: the Niidor Invisible Adhesive bra. The barely there style is Amazon’s number one best-selling adhesive bra, and it can be worn with practically anything in your wardrobe — yes, even that strapless dress you’ve been avoiding. It’s made with skin-friendly, sticky silicone that adheres to your body so you don’t have to deal with adjustments or unsightly straps. One shopper who purchased the bra for a wedding even called it a “miracle” after they “danced all night” in it with “no problems whatsoever.” Be sure to snag your favorite shopper-loved bras and head to Amazon to browse through the full selection of best-selling styles. Shapermint Compression Wirefree High Support Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $29 Vanity Fair Smoothing Strapless Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $20 Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $24