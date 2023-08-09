Amazon's 8 Best-Selling Bras Are Smoothing, Comfortable, and Supportive — and They're All $30 or Less

Prices start at just $13.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

woman putting on a bra
Photo:

Getty Images

If you’re anything like me, your bra collection is in desperate need of a makeover. For years, I settled on styles that are unsupportive, bulky, and downright uncomfortable — but those days are behind me. Now, I’m investing in the ultimate undergarment revamp and only opting for the highest quality bras on the market; So, naturally, I’m turning to Amazon.    

It’s no secret that the retailer is overflowing with shopper-loved items in practically every department, and the bra selection is no exception. Since the options are seemingly endless, I narrowed down the wide array to the eight styles shoppers love most. Below, you’ll find a bra for every ensemble, whether you’re getting active, styling a strapless number, or looking for all-day comfort and support. And the best part: Everything is under $30. 

Shop Best-Selling Bras:

The Gym People Longline Wirefree Sports Bra

Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra Longline Wirefree Padded with Medium Support

Amazon

For something you can break a sweat in, opt for this style from The Gym People. Not only is it on sale for less than $25, but it’s also Amazon’s number one best-selling sports bra, making it a clear customer favorite. Reminiscent of a cropped tank-top, the bra is built with a longline hem so it can be worn alone or layered under your go-to workout gear. It’s made of a sweat-wicking spandex blend to keep you cool and provide a snug, supported feel. And when it comes to coverage, the style comes with removable cups to customize its fit to your liking.    

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra

Amazon Playtex Women's 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra

Amazon

In search of an epic deal? You’re in the right place; The Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless bra is marked down by an entire 67 percent right now. At just $13, the style tops Amazon’s charts as the number one best-selling everyday bra. And according to its rave reviews, the Playtex pick covers all bases when it comes to support, style, and wearability. It has a wire-free design with full cups, wide, supportive straps, and high sides for a smooth, lifted look. Plus, it’s made of a blend of nylon and spandex, so it has a breathable feel that’s sure to keep you comfortable — even on hot summer days. The style is sold in 41 sizes and 16 colorways, so you’re bound to find your perfect match.      

Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light T-Shirt Bra

Amazon Bali Womens One Smooth U Ultra Light, Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

Another major markdown, the Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light T-Shirt bra is on sale for just $20 — an entire 58 percent off its original $48 price point. As its name suggests, the bra is “lightweight, yet supportive and very attractive,” according to one shopper. And it “looks great under T-shirts,” as another customer added thanks to its smooth and seamless design. The everyday style offers full coverage and support, and it’s made with a two-ply back to prevent bulges and lines. As one reviewer put it, it’s “the perfect bra.”      

Niidor Invisible Adhesive Bra

Amazon Prime Day Niidor Adhesive Bra Strapless Sticky Invisible Push up Silicone Bra Nude

Amazon

There’s nothing worse than ditching a fabulous outfit because you can’t find the right bra to pair with it. Since I’ve dealt with this unfortunate struggle one too many times, I finally found the solution: the Niidor Invisible Adhesive bra. The barely there style is Amazon’s number one best-selling adhesive bra, and it can be worn with practically anything in your wardrobe — yes, even that strapless dress you’ve been avoiding. It’s made with skin-friendly, sticky silicone that adheres to your body so you don’t have to deal with adjustments or unsightly straps. One shopper who purchased the bra for a wedding even called it a “miracle” after they “danced all night” in it with “no problems whatsoever.” 

Be sure to snag your favorite shopper-loved bras and head to Amazon to browse through the full selection of best-selling styles. 

Shapermint Compression Wirefree High Support Bra

Amazon SHAPERMINT Compression Wirefree High Support Bra Nude

Amazon

Vanity Fair Smoothing Strapless Bra

Amazon PD Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Smoothing Strapless Bra

Amazon

Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra

Amazon RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra for Women, Criss-Cross Back Padded

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Sharon Stone
The Luxe Shampoo Sharon Stone Says “Grew Back” All Her Lost Hair Is on Very Rare Sale
The Comfy Sneaker Helen Mirren Wore at Cannes Just Got a Controversial Makeover
The Comfy Sneaker Helen Mirren Wore at Cannes Just Got a Controversial Makeover
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Farmcore ‘Fit Included These Always Sold-Out Shoes
Related Articles
Best-Selling Silky Smooth and Breathable Underwear
Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-Selling Underwear “a Dream to Wear,” and It’s on Sale for Less Than $2 Apiece
If My Mom's Not Wearing A Dress It's This Romper With A Flattering Waist Snatching Detail
My Mom Is Replacing Her Summer Dresses With This Comfy Amazon Romper That Has 1 Super Flattering Detail
Obsessed With This Airy Summer Top Currently On Sale
My Sister Owns Multiple Colors of This Transitional Amazon Top That’s on Sale Starting at $13
Sarah Michelle Gellar White Pants
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore the Rule-Breaking Pants That Are Actually a Practical Closet Staple
Breezy Blouse Styles that Amazon Shoppers Love Most
Out of Thousands of Breezy Blouses on Amazon, These Are the 8 Under-$30 Styles Shoppers Love Most
Best Friend Wears 40G Bra and Swears By This Shapewear Bodysuit When Going Braless
My Best Friend Wears a 40G Cup, and She Swears by This Shaping Bodysuit for Going Braless
Slip on Sneakers
Nurses Working 12-Hour Shifts Call Amazon's Best-Selling $40 Slip-Ons “a God Send” for Their Achy Feet
This âFlowy and Flatteringâ Summer Dress Is on Sale Starting at Just $18 at Amazon
I’m Going on Vacation in One Week and Packing This Now-$18 Dress Shoppers Call “Flowy and Flattering”
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s All-Black Swimsuit Featured One Really Chic Detail Shoppers Call “So Flattering”
Midi Dress
The “Perfect Lightweight Dress” Does Exist, According to Amazon Shoppers — and It’s on Sale for $26
Amazon Fashion Deals
The 15 Best Last-Minute Summer Fashion Deals to Shop on Amazon This Weekend Before the Season Ends
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit Is $150, but I Found a Flattering Lookalike for $35 at Amazon
Maxi Dress
My Mom Has Bought Multiple of the $37 Amazon Maxi Dress She’s Been Living in All Summer
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Standout Cover Shoot Accessory Is the Most Subtle Version of This Kate Middleton-Worn Trend
Summer Tops
Amazon Has a Summer Tops Storefront With 180+ Tank and Short-Sleeve Styles — These Are the 8 I'm Shopping
Fashion Arrivals
Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of New Fashion Arrivals, and These Are the 10 Under-$40 Picks Worth Shopping