Amazon's Best-Selling Half-Zip Hoodie Is Made From the "Softest Material Ever," Shoppers Say

At $40, it'll become your new comfort staple.

Published on February 9, 2023 @ 01:00AM

Amazon Best-Selling Zip-Up Hoodie
Amazon / InStyle.

I’ll be the first to admit my sweatshirt collection is a little excessive. Why? Because nothing compares to the feeling of slipping on a brand new hoodie. If you’re anything like me, and you’re on the hunt for a new favorite sweatshirt to over-wear, you’re in luck: This TikTok-viral, best-selling half-zip is available for $40 on Amazon, and once you feel it, you’ll never want to take it off. 

The Laslulu half-zip hoodie has more than 2,300 five-star ratings, and it ranks as the number-one best-seller in Amazon’s athletic hoodies section. It’s made from 90 percent polyester and 10 percent spandex with an extra-cozy fleece lining. One shopper even said it’s made of the “softest material [they’ve] ever felt on a hoodie.” 

The pullover has a half-zip closure that doubles as a stylish mock-neck when fully zipped. Its hem falls directly at the waistband on most people, which one shopper described as extra flattering and not “too short or too long.” Reviews also praised the sweatshirt’s cozy thumbholes, since they’ll provide extra warmth during these cold winter months. Plus, the hood is oversized, comfortable, and “doesn’t hug the head” too much, according to a shopper

If you’re looking for a work-from-home uniform, this nearly perfectly rated sweatshirt is available in a range of styles. It comes in fifteen different colors, including both neutral tones and bright shades, and it’s sold in sizes S to 2XL. One five-star reviewer said they now “want to buy it in every color” after purchasing one. 

Considering adding this best-seller to your cart? You may want to act fast. The popular half-zip is currently gaining viral traction on TikTok for its high quality and affordable price. Many reviewers are comparing its style to more expensive, name-brand options. One TikTok user garnered over 189,100 likes on a video comparing the Laslulu hoodie to a similar, pricier style. And another TikTok user posted a video calling this Amazon best-seller the “best” expensive activewear dupe.

Pair the hoodie with matching sweatpants for an elevated athleisure ensemble, or throw it on with jeans and a tee for a comfortable-yet-flattering look. Regardless of how you choose to style it, the Laslulu half-zip hoodie will undoubtedly become a mainstay in your loungewear rotation. Just be sure to grab one before TikTok scoops them all up. 

