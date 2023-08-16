Fashion Clothing Dresses and Skirts Amazon Is Bursting With Summer-to-Fall Dresses, but Shoppers Love These 8 Under-$50 Styles the Most Browse best-selling midis and maxis that are perfect for transitional weather. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 16, 2023 @ 11:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / Instyle Whether you’re dreading the impending end of summer or counting down the days until pumpkin spice season, there’s no denying that fall is right around the corner. But, before we can skip to the good part — aka chunky sweaters and statement boots — we must face the seasonally awkward period where nothing feels appropriate for the weather. That is, nothing but dresses. So, to help you get a head start on your transitional outfits, I sifted through Amazon’s dress selection to find the eight best styles you can wear from now through autumn. The following summer-to-fall finds are pulled from the retailer’s best-sellers chart, making them clear shopper favorites. And not only are the styles loved by reviewers, but they’re budget-friendly, too — everything is on sale for less than $50, and prices start at $25. Though fall may not be on your radar yet, you may want to snag these transitional staples while they’re still marked down — your future self will thank you. Shop Transitional Dresses: Prettygarden A-Line Flowy Maxi Wrap Dress, $27 (Originally $61) Anrabess Casual Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $37 (Originally $53) Btfbm Sleeveless Casual Ruched Mini Dress, $24 with code E39NR2ZKL2H9 (Originally $41) Amoretu Flowy Swing Shift Dress, $25 (Originally $53) Zesica Flutter-Sleeve Smocked Tiered Midi Dress, $45 with coupon (Originally $59) Anrabess Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress, $30 (Originally $46) Qacohu Ruffle Short-Sleeve Casual Dress, $34 with coupon (Originally $36) Prettygarden Ruffle Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $46 (Originally $51) Prettygarden Ruffle Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $46 Personally, I already added this Prettygarden pick to my shopping cart. It has a timeless silhouette that can be paired with practically anything in your closet, whether you’re throwing it on with strappy sandals or styling it into autumn with classic outerwear. The dress has a tiered skirt, a relaxed, flowy fit, and — my favorite part — ruffled puff-sleeves. It’s available in 20 styles including solid colors and a range of neutral, fall-ready patterns. As one shopper put it, the dress is “perfect for summer into fall,” and you “can dress it up with jewelry for a fancy event” or wear it practically “anywhere.” Amoretu Flowy Swing Shift Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $25 On sale for 52 percent off, this Amoretu flowy shift dress is another find worthy of a spot in your transitional wardrobe. It has a lightweight and breathable feel yet it’s made with stylish long-sleeves, making it the perfect outfit for in between seasons. The style is sold in 41 colorways including a range of autumnal hues like caramel, burgundy, and dark green. One shopper described the dress as “so comfortable and easy to wear,” adding that it’s “super flattering,” too. They went on to say they “get so many compliments every single time [they] wear [it].” And, if that’s not reason enough to grab it, the popular pick is now on sale for just $25. Prettygarden A-Line Flowy Maxi Wrap Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $61 $29 For the best markdown yet, opt for this Prettygarden dress that’s on sale for just $27 — an entire 55 percent off its original $61 price tag. The maxi style is a great pick if you have something special on the calendar, though it can also easily be made casual with sneakers and a denim jacket. It’s built with flouncy short sleeves and a tiered hemline, plus a super flattering waist-tie and a wrap-front neckline. A reviewer said they’re “thrilled” with the dress, since it’s “nice quality,” it “fits beautifully,” and it’s lined, which is a bonus. If you’re still not sold, take it from one shopper who called the Prettygarden maxi the best dress they’ve bought from Amazon. Be sure to head to Amazon to snag best-selling, fall-ready dresses for less than $50 ahead of the season. Zesica Flutter-Sleeve Smocked Tiered Midi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $59 $45 Anrabess Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $30 Qacohu Ruffle Short-Sleeve Casual Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $34