Amazon's Best-Selling Joggers Are the "Most Comfortable Pants" Shoppers Own, and They're Now $15

Somewhere between phasing out my skinny jeans and living in an oversized pair of sweatpants, my love for leggings lessened. While I’ll never cut ties with the athletic pants like I did with Gen Z’s most hated denim-style, my workout wardrobe has expanded to include a few looser, less-restrictive options. And in the spirit of revamping that very wardrobe to give me more movement motivation in the New Year, I’m on the lookout for new athletic pieces that can work for everything from runs to pilates, offering comfort, breathability, and easy movement — and I might have just found my next pair on Amazon.

With over 69,200 five-star ratings, Legging Depot’s activewear joggers are not only Amazon’s number one best-selling yoga pants, but also number five on the retailer’s overall best-selling women’s fashion list. Shoppers have described the joggers as “soft [and] buttery,” and one has even called them the “most comfortable pants'' they own. And right now, they’re on sale for just $15.

These sweatpants are designed out of the brand’s ActiveFlex material, which is both moisture-wicking and stretchy. While this style offers a baggier alternative to traditional leggings, you’ll still find compression at the waistband, keeping these pants in place regardless of your movements. And the most important feature (in my opinion): Two side pockets large enough to hold your phone and a hidden pocket for keys, cash, and cards.

And while I’m all in on the style, finding something online that feels good can be tough — luckily, Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about the comfort. “The material truly has a buttery soft feel to it,” wrote one shopper who compared these to Lululemon’s Align Leggings, adding that they “won’t [be paying] $100 for jogger leggings again after trying these.” Another who owns three pairs described them as “soft, comfortable, and a great value.” And while comfort and pockets are my top priorities, others were impressed by the versatility of these pants, with one customer calling them “perfect for a casual look, working out, traveling, or…working from home.”

Whether you’re looking to expand your workout wardrobe or wanting something cozy for everyday activities, you’ll want to grab these best-selling Amazon joggers while they’re on sale for just $15.