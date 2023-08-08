Fashion Clothing Shirts and Tops Out of Thousands of Breezy Blouses on Amazon, These Are the 8 Under-$30 Styles Shoppers Love Most Starting at just $19. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 8, 2023 @ 02:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images While it’s hard to believe, it’s already August, which means the end of summer is approaching. I’m soaking in every second left of the season, but I can’t help but be reminded of the impending, seasonally awkward transitional period before fall; and more importantly, what to wear during it. Luckily, we still have some time to prepare, so in the meantime, I’m filling my shopping cart with versatile staples I can wear year-round — aka blouses. Naturally, I’m turning to Amazon for high-quality pieces at budget-friendly price points. The retailer’s fashion department is overflowing with shopper-loved items, and the blouse selection is no exception. Since there’s a dizzying array of options to choose from, I pulled the eight styles shoppers love most, and they’re all less than $30. Below, browse through the top eight best-selling blouses that are perfect for any occasion — starting at just $14. Shop Under-$30 Blouses: Dokotoo Crewneck Lace Crochet Short-Sleeve Blouse, $26 with coupon (Originally $30) PrettyGarden Casual Lace Floral Blouse, $27 with coupon (Originally $28) SimpleFun Floral V-Neck Short-Sleeve Blouse, $22 with coupon (Originally $33) Made by Johnny Short-Sleeve Boat-Neck Top, $19 (Originally $25) Saukole Dressy Pleated Key-Hole Top, $24 Beautife Short-Sleeve Collared Button-Down Shirt, $27 (Originally $31) Mansy Casual Floral-Print V-Neck Ruffle Blouse, $22 (Originally $26) CiciBird Button-Down Casual Peplum Blouse, $27 (Originally $50) Saukole Dressy Pleated Key-Hole Top Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 When it comes to style staples that won’t break the bank, this $24 Saukole blouse is the winner. Not only is the piece budget-friendly, but it’s super stylish, too. It’s built with a relaxed, flowy silhouette, statement sleeves, and an eyelet texture. My personal favorite detail is its keyhole neckline with subtle, silver hardware detailing. The customer-loved top is available in 20 colorways, including neutral tones, pretty pastels, and floral prints. CiciBird Button-Down Casual Peplum Blouse Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $27 For another major markdown, check out this CiciBird top that’s currently on sale for an entire 46 percent off. The now-$27 blouse is a strong addition to any capsule wardrobe thanks to its timeless look that can be paired with practically anything. Made of chiffon, the piece will keep you cool for the rest of summer and can work perfectly as a layering piece year-round. It’s built with buttons from the neckline to the hem and a cinched waist-tie for a flattering fit. You can shop the top in a whopping 56 colorways — and at its stellar price-point, you may want to snag more than one. Dokotoo Crewneck Lace Crochet Short-Sleeve Blouse Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $26 Personally, I’ve already added this Dokotoo blouse to my shopping cart, and I’m clearly not the only fan given its best-selling status and rave reviews. One shopper called it their “favorite top,” adding that they “bought five different colors” since it “can be dressy or paired with jeans.” The same person went on to add that its polyester material “feels soft,” plus the shirt “fits true to size” — so it basically checks all boxes. What really sets this best-seller apart is its dainty lace detailing, which adds a feminine flair to any ensemble. Beautife Short-Sleeve Collared Button Down Shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $27 This Beautife find is also deserving of a spot in your closet, according to reviewers. It has a classic button-down silhouette with chic, cuffed short-sleeves and pocket detailing. The blouse is available in 30 styles, ranging from easy-to-wear neutral tones to vibrant striped patterns. According to one customer, it's the "best basic button-up" since it can be worn as a cover-up over your favorite swimsuit or layered with your go-to outerwear regardless of the season. Not sold yet? Take it from another shopper who called it "a must-have." Be sure to snag the blouses that catch your eye, and head to Amazon to browse through the entire selection of shopper-loved styles. PrettyGarden Casual Lace Floral Blouse Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $27 Mansy Casual Floral-Print V-Neck Ruffle Blouse Amazon Buy on Amazon $26 $22 SimpleFun Floral V-Neck Short-Sleeve Blouse Amazon Buy on Amazon $33 $22