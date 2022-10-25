As we near the end of October, the countdown is officially on to the holiday season. Before we know it, snow will be falling (depending on where you live, of course), the streets will be covered with twinkly lights, and you’ll be scrambling to get your gifts in order. To help you get a head start on your holiday shopping, Amazon launched a massive beauty sale on everything from makeup and skincare to hair care products.

The Holiday Beauty Haul Sale began yesterday and runs through Monday, November 6. To make your shopping experience a little easier, I narrowed down the thousands of deals to my top-five picks. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, a loved one, or both, you’ll find a standout deal, below, on my editor-loved list.

Shop Editor-Approved Beauty Deals:

Starting off strong with a $6 deal, this set of four makeup blending sponges is currently going for 42 percent off. If you ask me, there’s no better way to apply foundation and concealer than with a damp sponge, since you can get a smooth and even look without any brush strokes left behind on your skin. As one shopper put it, using this sponge feels like “putting an even lighter and fluffier version of a marshmallow on your face.”

Another makeup find, this set of three liquid eyeshadows from Lorac is on sale for $20. I often struggle to apply powder eyeshadow, so I’m a big fan of liquid formulas with an easy-to-use wand applicator. This set comes with three shimmery shades in a gold color palette. A reviewer confirmed the “colors are amazing and so pigmented.”

Moving on to skincare, the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum is going for 30 percent off its original price, coming in at $32. If you have dry skin like me, hyaluronic acid is a super hydrating ingredient to add into your routine. The Laneige serum is designed to gently exfoliate your skin and leave it feeling smooth and moisturized. Be sure to use it in the morning and at night after cleansing and toning your skin to see the best results.

In the hair department, I’ve got my eye on the Nioxin kit for thinning hair, which includes shampoo, conditioner, scalp treatment, and thickening spray. Each time you wash your hair, the brand recommends using the shampoo and conditioner, followed by the leave-in scalp serum. And when you style your hair, use the thickening spray on your damp locks before blow-drying them for extra volume.

As you can probably tell, I’m a sucker for beauty sets, so I’m also adding the IGK Good Behavior Smoothing Hair Care Kit to my Amazon cart. It comes with full-size versions of the collection’s prep spray, smoothing spray, and blowout balm. These products are formulated with spirulina protein, which moisturizes and soothes the scalp, promotes growth, and leaves hair extra shiny. I can’t say no to those benefits, so these products are about to become staples in my hair-styling routine.

While these deals are running for a little under two weeks, they will likely sell out soon. Be sure to shop my picks from Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale before it’s too late.