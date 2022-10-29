My 62-Year-Old Mom Buys All Her Skincare on Amazon, and These 5 Beauty Deals Are in Her Cart Right Now

My mom and I both share a skincare obsession, which is a good thing for our complexions, but a bad thing for our wallets. That’s why you’ll always see us stocking up during an Amazon sale, especially one that’s beauty-focused. Fortunately for us, Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul is still underway, and the deals include a ton of my mom’s go-to brands like Elizabeth Arden, Perricone MD, and Filorga. Take it from me: You’ll want in on what she’s buying — she may be 62 years old, but she looks like she’s in her 40s thanks to a good skincare regimen.

Below are the five anti-aging deals my mom is snagging during the Amazon beauty sale, starting at $13:

Eucerin Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Face Cream Bundle

My mom loves her day-to-night cream duos, so this Eucerin moisturizer bundle is a no-brainer purchase at 40 percent off. The two-pack includes Eucerin’s Q10 Anti-Wrinkle day cream and Pro-Retinol night cream, which are both rich in texture and formulated to smooth skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines. The duo has more than 1,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave that they’re gentle and effective at “plumping up dry skin.”

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Serum Ceramide Capsules

Amazon

I’ve gifted my mom a lot of beauty products over the years, but one of her absolute favorites remains Elizabeth Arden’s retinol serum capsules. (She literally gasps any time it's part of her birthday or Christmas presents.) The single-use capsules contain a potent cocktail of retinol, ceramides, peptides, and oils that leaves skin “smooth and soft,” according to shoppers. My mom loves how “emollient” the serum is, and that the capsule contains just the right amount of product to take the guesswork out of estimating how much to apply to your face. As someone who purchases these fairly often, I can say that the $38 price point is a total steal right now.

Korres Elasti-Smooth Body Butter

Amazon

In addition to skincare, my mom’s bodycare game is really good, too. This Korres shea butter is enriched with nourishing oils like almond, avocado, and sunflower, making it the perfect addition to her routine as it promotes skin elasticity and moisture. Customers say it feels like “velvet” and makes skin look “instantly healthy.” Plus, it comes in yummy scents like basil lemon (my mom’s pick), vanilla blossom, and Santorini grape.

Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Photo-Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30

Amazon

Perricone MD has been in my mom’s skincare routine for as long as I remember. She especially loves the brand’s Cold Plasma line, but since she has dark spots she wants to target, I told her to grab this brightening vitamin C moisturizer while it’s $15 off. The moisturizer also offers SPF 30, which is important for keeping dark spots at bay. Shoppers note that “a little goes a long way” thanks to its creamy, whipped texture.

Filorga Optim-Eyes Eye Cream

Amazon

If you’re in the market for testing out a new skincare brand, definitely add Filorga to your list. The under-the-radar French brand is behind one of my mom’s favorite face serums (which is also on sale, BTW). While she doesn’t really use eye creams, I think she can benefit from one, so I’m convincing her to add Filorga’s three-in-one treatment to her cart. Made with hyaluronic acid, peptides, and plant micronutrients, the Optim-Eyes cream reduces dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles.

More than 2,100 customers love it, including an eye cream “skeptic,” who wrote that “whatever is in this formula works.” “After using Filorga's eye cream over the past five weeks, I am now very much a believer in the power of this cream,” they said. “I have seen a noticeable difference in the under-eye areas of my face. It has helped minimize the appearance of dark circles. I no longer look like I have gotten little sleep.”

