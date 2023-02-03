Beauty Beauty Products & Tools You Can Get an Amazon Gift Card by Stocking Up on Popular Beauty Products This Weekend This is your excuse to finally get that Drybar brush you’ve been eyeing. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 3, 2023 @ 04:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images If there’s one thing we can count on Amazon for, it’s offering beauty products from virtually every major brand on the market. From affordable drug store brands to premium selections, Amazon’s beauty department is stocked with all the skincare, makeup, and hair products you could ever need. So, it’s no wonder that members of Cosmetic Executive Women, an international organization dedicated to advancing the careers of those in the beauty industry, gave Amazon Beauty the 2022 People’s Choice Retailer of the Year Award . In honor of the accolade and as a thank you to its customers, Amazon launched a beauty sale event happening now through Sunday. When you spend $50 on beauty products from the site’s most popular brands, you’ll get a $10 Amazon.com gift card. To help you reach that spending minimum, we rounded up 30 skincare, makeup, and hair products from brands like Laneige, Grande Cosmetics, and Olaplex that are included in Amazon Beauty’s weekend sale. Courtesy Shop now: $85; amazon.com Shop Top-Rated Skincare: If you’ve been wanting to revamp your skincare routine, this sale event is the perfect opportunity to get started. First up, grab a new face wash, like this $17 CeraVe foaming cleanser that a shopper said “reduces inflammation and oil production without drying out [their] skin.” Elemis also has a few cleansing options, including a collagen-infused balm and exfoliating pads. Next up, treat yourself to the Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, which is known to “lighten hyperpigmentation, even your skin’s texture, and overall provide brightness to dull-looking skin,” according to a reviewer. For moisturizer, you can’t go wrong with the CeraVe face lotion, since it has SPF 30 and is on sale for $15. But for some extra sun protection, throw in the EltaMD SPF 46 face sunscreen (which happens to be my personal favorite). Of course, it’s also important to give the sensitive skin around your eyes some TLC, so we’d recommend adding both the Sunday Riley Auto Correct eye cream (another one of my favorites) and the Peter Thomas Roth under-eye patches to your cart. To soothe your chapped pout, grab the ever-popular Laneige lip mask. And to finish off your skincare haul, go with the La Roche-Posay body cream to hydrate your dry winter skin. Check out all 10 of these products, below. CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30, $15 (Originally $20) CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser, $17 (Originally $18) La Roche-Posay Lipikar Triple Repair Moisturizing Body Cream, $20 Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24 EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen, $41 Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads, $45 (Originally $60) Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $50 (Originally $66) Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, $55 Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream, $65 Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment, $85 Amazon Shop now: $9; amazon.com Shop Top-Rated Makeup: Once you’ve taken care of your skincare routine, it’s time to shop for makeup. Luckily, tons of high quality and budget-friendly products are included in Amazon’s sale event. Starting off with face makeup, the L'Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion, which both brightens and hydrates the skin, is on sale for $13, and Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind concealer is on sale for $9. For your eyes, stock up on liners, shadows, and mascara. The statement-making Revlon chrome liquid eyeliner is going for just $5, and both the Maybelline Sky High mascara and the Grande Cosmetics thickening mascara are included in the sale event. You can also grab this NYX eyeshadow palette, which includes 16 neutral shades for $14. For your brows, we’d recommend the NYX Brow Glue, which lash and brow expert Jennifer Blair previously told InStyle has no “flakiness or buildup” and is “sure to last all day.” Finish off the look with some lip and cheek color. This Jane Iredale multipurpose balm works for both your lips and your cheeks, but you can also grab the Grande Cosmetics plumper to juice up your pout and Maybelline’s Lifter Gloss for a little sparkle and shine. Keep scrolling through to check out these popular makeup products for yourself. Revlon So Fierce Chrome Ink Liquid Eyeliner, $5 (Originally $11) Maybelline Lifter Lip Gloss, $8 (Originally $10) NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue, $9 Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer, $9 (Originally $11) Maybelline Sky High Washable Mascara, $10 (Originally $13) NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette, $11 (Originally $18) L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, $13 (Originally $16) Grande Cosmetics GrandeDrama Intense Thickening Mascara, $25 Grande Cosmetics GrandeLips Plumper, $27 Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain, $32 Amazon Shop now: $54 (Originally $62); amazon.com Shop Top-Rated Hair Products: We can’t let an Amazon beauty sale go by without browsing through the hair section. Both hair care products and styling tools are available from brands like Olaplex, R+Co, and Drybar. If you’re looking for a new shampoo and conditioner to try, the OGX biotin and collagen-infused set that a shopper said improved the “smoothness and fullness” of their hair is on sale for $15. And if you’re in the market for a luxe option, the Oribe Gold Lust shampoo and conditioner are included in the sale event. There are also tons of treatments available, including the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray that J.Lo’s hair stylist uses to tame her frizz and keep her curls in place. Other fan favorites include the R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray and this Olaplex kit that comes with mini versions of the brand’s repairing shampoo, conditioner, bond-building treatment, and pre-shampoo strengthening treatment. Plus, my go-to Moroccanoil Treatment for soft and shiny hair is featured on the roster. Finally, this sale is the perfect time to invest in pricier hair-styling tools. Both the BaBylissPRO standard hair dryer and the Drybar blow dryer brush have thousands of five-star ratings, and they’re part of the Amazon Beauty event. You can also get the Hot Tools 1-inch curling iron that a shopper said “heats up quickly and glides through hair without snags” on sale for $35. And if you could use a new flat iron, go with the BaBylissPRO titanium straightener, which a reviewer confirmed “will not damage or burn your hair.” Browse through all 10 of our hair care picks on Amazon, below. OGX Biotin and Collagen Extra Strength Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner, $15 (Originally $18) Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, $27 R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray, $32 Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold 1-Inch Curling Iron, $35 (Originally $50) Moroccanoil Treatment, $48 Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit, $54 (Originally $62) BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer, $90 (Originally $95) Oribe Gold Lust Repair and Restore Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle, $105 (Originally $109) Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush, $155 BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron, $160