You Can Get an Amazon Gift Card by Stocking Up on Popular Beauty Products This Weekend

If there’s one thing we can count on Amazon for, it’s offering beauty products from virtually every major brand on the market. From affordable drug store brands to premium selections, Amazon’s beauty department is stocked with all the skincare, makeup, and hair products you could ever need. So, it’s no wonder that members of Cosmetic Executive Women, an international organization dedicated to advancing the careers of those in the beauty industry, gave Amazon Beauty the 2022 People’s Choice Retailer of the Year Award .

In honor of the accolade and as a thank you to its customers, Amazon launched a beauty sale event happening now through Sunday. When you spend $50 on beauty products from the site’s most popular brands, you’ll get a $10 Amazon.com gift card. To help you reach that spending minimum, we rounded up 30 skincare, makeup, and hair products from brands like Laneige, Grande Cosmetics, and Olaplex that are included in Amazon Beauty’s weekend sale.

Shop Top-Rated Skincare:

If you’ve been wanting to revamp your skincare routine, this sale event is the perfect opportunity to get started. First up, grab a new face wash, like this $17 CeraVe foaming cleanser that a shopper said “reduces inflammation and oil production without drying out [their] skin.” Elemis also has a few cleansing options, including a collagen-infused balm and exfoliating pads. Next up, treat yourself to the Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, which is known to “lighten hyperpigmentation, even your skin’s texture, and overall provide brightness to dull-looking skin,” according to a reviewer.

For moisturizer, you can’t go wrong with the CeraVe face lotion, since it has SPF 30 and is on sale for $15. But for some extra sun protection, throw in the EltaMD SPF 46 face sunscreen (which happens to be my personal favorite). Of course, it’s also important to give the sensitive skin around your eyes some TLC, so we’d recommend adding both the Sunday Riley Auto Correct eye cream (another one of my favorites) and the Peter Thomas Roth under-eye patches to your cart. To soothe your chapped pout, grab the ever-popular Laneige lip mask. And to finish off your skincare haul, go with the La Roche-Posay body cream to hydrate your dry winter skin. Check out all 10 of these products, below.

Shop Top-Rated Makeup:

Once you’ve taken care of your skincare routine, it’s time to shop for makeup. Luckily, tons of high quality and budget-friendly products are included in Amazon’s sale event. Starting off with face makeup, the L'Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion, which both brightens and hydrates the skin, is on sale for $13, and Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind concealer is on sale for $9. For your eyes, stock up on liners, shadows, and mascara. The statement-making Revlon chrome liquid eyeliner is going for just $5, and both the Maybelline Sky High mascara and the Grande Cosmetics thickening mascara are included in the sale event. You can also grab this NYX eyeshadow palette, which includes 16 neutral shades for $14.

For your brows, we’d recommend the NYX Brow Glue, which lash and brow expert Jennifer Blair previously told InStyle has no “flakiness or buildup” and is “sure to last all day.” Finish off the look with some lip and cheek color. This Jane Iredale multipurpose balm works for both your lips and your cheeks, but you can also grab the Grande Cosmetics plumper to juice up your pout and Maybelline’s Lifter Gloss for a little sparkle and shine. Keep scrolling through to check out these popular makeup products for yourself.

Shop Top-Rated Hair Products:

We can’t let an Amazon beauty sale go by without browsing through the hair section. Both hair care products and styling tools are available from brands like Olaplex, R+Co, and Drybar. If you’re looking for a new shampoo and conditioner to try, the OGX biotin and collagen-infused set that a shopper said improved the “smoothness and fullness” of their hair is on sale for $15. And if you’re in the market for a luxe option, the Oribe Gold Lust shampoo and conditioner are included in the sale event.

There are also tons of treatments available, including the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray that J.Lo’s hair stylist uses to tame her frizz and keep her curls in place. Other fan favorites include the R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray and this Olaplex kit that comes with mini versions of the brand’s repairing shampoo, conditioner, bond-building treatment, and pre-shampoo strengthening treatment. Plus, my go-to Moroccanoil Treatment for soft and shiny hair is featured on the roster.

Finally, this sale is the perfect time to invest in pricier hair-styling tools. Both the BaBylissPRO standard hair dryer and the Drybar blow dryer brush have thousands of five-star ratings, and they’re part of the Amazon Beauty event. You can also get the Hot Tools 1-inch curling iron that a shopper said “heats up quickly and glides through hair without snags” on sale for $35. And if you could use a new flat iron, go with the BaBylissPRO titanium straightener, which a reviewer confirmed “will not damage or burn your hair.” Browse through all 10 of our hair care picks on Amazon, below.

