I Replaced All of My Lip Treatments With This $4 Drugstore Find That Saved My Paper-Dry Lips

I’ve struggled with paper-dry lips for longer than I’d like to admit; they peel, crack, and only get worse with the use of lipstick. I’ve tried almost everything out there. The classics? Absolutely. Higher-end finds like the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask? That, too. While every product offered its own great benefits, nothing has worked for my desert-like lips. But everything changed when I stumbled upon a $4 drugstore find.

Aquaphor’s $4 Lip Repair Ointment is sold on Amazon and has garnered over 28,000 perfect ratings. “How could a ‘cheap’ find be so good?” I thought. Well, it starts with a top-notch composition. The lip treatment is made with chamomile essence, shea butter, vitamin C, vitamin E, and provitamin B5, which is found in many hyaluronic serums. Together, the ingredients provide serious and instant relief for ultra-dry lips like mine.

The balm’s makeup only gets better; it’s fragrance-free, allowing for consistent application without any lingering smells. With steady use, the balm also helps restore and heal lips, versus the aimless application of layer after layer that so many chapsticks stand by. The feel-good effects aren’t only felt within the lips, but can be seen on the lips, too. With one swipe, you can look forward to glossy, shiny lips that mimic gloss (sans the sticky feeling).

I like to have two tubes of Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment at once, and lucky for you, Amazon carries a double pack for $8. I keep one at home to use in the morning and before bed, while the other goes into my pocket or purse to apply whenever desired. You can buy just one to test it out, but I guarantee you’ll come back for the two-pack — this lip balm is just that good.

Other Aquaphor fans feel the same way, saying they keep this little tube of goodness in “three places” of their home. Another shopper said the ointment actually works “unlike the other 527 kinds [they’ve] tried,” while a different reviewer said it keeps their lips “hydrated for hours.”

The brand also has a huge celebrity roaster full of artists, models, and influencers. Khloé Kardashian, Billie Eilish, and Ashley Graham are included, as well as Meghan Markle, who used the brand’s healing ointment as highlighter on her wedding day. So take it from me, reviewers, and the biggest names of today: Aquaphor knows what they’re doing.

Put the life back in your smile and welcome an easy solution for dry, chapped lips. If Aquaphor’s $4 Repair Ointment can restore my parched lips, it can do anything.

