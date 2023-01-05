Amazon Just Restocked Its Activewear Section With Trendy Clothes, Sneakers, and Accessories, Starting at $14

The start of a new year is a great excuse to revamp your wardrobe. If you’re planning on adding more movement into your routine this year, inspire yourself to get going by upgrading your workout wear collection with trendy athletic fashion. Luckily, Amazon just updated its activewear section with new clothes, shoes, and accessories, all for less than $100.

The activewear curation includes top-rated pieces from brands like Adidas, Girlfriend Collective, New Balance, and Reebok — just to name a few. You’ll find tons of luxe items on sale, like these Adidas track pants for $25, a pair of New Balance sport sneakers for $50, and an oversized Baggallini tote bag for $90. Below, browse through all 15 of our clothing, shoe, and accessory picks from Amazon’s new and improved activewear department.

Whether you’re hoping to exercise more in the new year or simply like working from home in athleisure, Amazon’s active clothing section is the best place to find comfy, cute, and practical pieces, starting at $19.

A good sports bra is a staple piece in any wardrobe, and shoppers are especially fans of this Champion racerback style. It’s made from stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric with a chafe-resistant band to keep you comfortable and supported all day long. One shopper even called it the “best sports bra [they’ve] ever bought over the past 20-plus years,” since it’s “super soft, definitely comfortable, and fits true to size.” Choose from sizes XS through XL.

If you’re looking for a piece to throw on over your new bra and a simple T-shirt, grab this Core 10 fleece-lined zip-up hoodie for $36, which is 45 percent off the original price. Available in three colors and sizes XS through 1X, the sweatshirt is made from a blend of cotton and polyester that a reviewer called “thick and soft.” Plus, it has an adjustable drawcord around the hood for a customizable fit, thumb holes for optimal warmth and comfort, and zippered side pockets to keep your belongings safe.

Finish off the look with these high-waisted Girlfriend Collective leggings that come in sizes XXS through 6X. The eco-friendly leggings are made from 79 percent recycled plastic and 21 percent spandex, creating a moisture-wicking, squat-proof, and compressive material. One shopper confirmed they “stay in place,” so you won’t have to worry about pulling them up all day.

Of course, no activewear outfit would be complete without a great pair of sneakers, so we rounded up five on-sale styles from brands like New Balance, Reebok, and Adidas.

If you have any hikes in your future, these $40 New Balance trail shoes are must-haves. The shoes have cushioned midsoles for optimal comfort and support, along with rubber outsoles with extra traction to keep you stable on uneven terrain. A reviewer called them the “most comfortable pair of New Balance” shoes they own, since they can “hike in them, walk [their] dog in them, [and] go shopping in them.”

For a more classic look, check out these white Reebok sneakers, which you can wear both casually and with workout clothes. They’re made from faux leather that you can easily wipe down to keep them clean, plus they have extra cushy insoles. According to a shopper, these sneakers are “one of the most comfortable shoes ever,” adding that they “fit well and move easily.” And at $45, they’re truly a no-brainer.

If you’re a runner, more than 8,000 Amazon shoppers recommend investing in the Adidas Originals Swift Running Shoes. They’re designed with a snug sockliner to prevent uncomfortable chafing, lightweight cushioning for easy movement, and a stylish knit upper. One reviewer, who has “very high arches,” said the sneakers provide “amazingly comfortable support.”

Once you’ve got your clothes and shoes covered, it’s all about the cute-yet-practical accessories. From cozy hats and scarves to catch-all bags, Amazon’s selection of active accessories doesn’t disappoint.

Especially if you live somewhere with cold winters, you’ll need a warm beanie to throw on when you venture outside. This $14 fleece style from The Hat Depot comes in 14 colors, each with a reflective strip for visibility at night. It’s made from premium polyester, and it has a fold-over bottom, so you can customize the fit. As one shopper simply put it, the hat is “good looking” and has a “good fit, good feel, [and] good price.”

Thick, high-quality socks are another activewear necessity, and shoppers especially love these cushioned, no-show socks from Gonii. They come with five pairs in a pack, and they’re made from a moisture-wicking and odor-controlling blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex. Plus, they have tabs on the back that “help prevent blisters,” according to a reviewer. Choose from three size groupings from a size 6 to a size 12.

Whether you’re heading to the gym or running errands, you’ll need a sturdy bag, like this oversized Baggallini tote, to keep your belongings organized and safe. Available in 11 colors and patterns, the nylon bag has both top handles and a removable crossbody strap, along with zippered pockets inside and out. The bag also has a roomy laptop sleeve, making it a great option for work and travel. A shopper even confirmed it’s made from a “nice, sturdy, and good-looking fabric that is easily cleanable.”

For even more well-price and customer-loved clothes, shoes, and accessories, check out Amazon’s entire activewear section, here.