Amanda Seyfried Had a Wardrobe Malfunction in a Vintage Dior Cut-Out Dress

But she handled it like the pro she is.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on January 17, 2023 @ 02:38PM
Amanda Seyfried 2023 Gold Dior Dress Critics Choice Awards
Photo:

Getty Images

Fashion can get tricky at times — especially given the latest risky trends (underboob-baring cutouts, midsection flossing, paperclip tops, etc.). So, it's only natural that an unavoidable style mishap is bound to occur every once in a while.

Take, for example, Amanda Seyfried (the queen of constantly shutting down red carpets), who showed up to the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in an archival Dior metallic gold dress with midsection cutouts, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and a floor-sweeping hem. Her blonde hair was pulled into a low, wavy ponytail with curled face-framing strands in front, and a red lip finalized her Old Hollywood glam.

Later in the evening, Seyfried won the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout. When she went up to receive the accolade, Seyfried appeared to have an issue with her gown, holding on to the back. When the show won the Best Limited Series, the actress returned to the stage wearing a black jacket. She spoke to Access Hollywood after the ceremony, saying the dress was "ripping" and "actually breaking," but she chalked it up to the dress's vintage state.

“It's fine! Honestly, it's old," she told the outlet. Even before the show, Seyfried admitted to being a little nervous about the status of the piece. “I'm just trying to keep it on," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Seyfried also took home the Golden Globe for her portrayal of the disgraced Theranos founder, though she had to miss the awards show because she is "deep in the process of creating a new musical," the awards presenters Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser told the audience. And while fans initially got excited that this could mean a new installment of Mama Mia!, Seyfried confirmed to Extra that she's actually working on a Thelma & Louise musical.

