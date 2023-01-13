Amanda Seyfried Reportedly Missed the Golden Globes Because of a New 'Thelma & Louise' Musical

The mystery of Seyfried's upcoming musical project may be solved.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on January 13, 2023
Amanda Seyfried
Getty Images

On Tuesday night, when Amanda Seyfried won a Golden Globe award for her role in The Dropout, she wasn’t wearing a gown or fresh off the red carpet. Instead, Yellowstone stars Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser, who presented the award, told audiences that Seyfried was “deep in the process of creating a new musical." While fans speculated (and hoped) that a new installment of Mamma Mia! would be on the way, Variety reports that Seyfried was working on a new Thelma & Louise musical, not bringing more Abba songs to the silver screen.

The industry publication notes that a musical take on Ridley Scott's 1991 film Thelma & Louise has been in the works since at least 2021. The film’s screenwriter, Oscar-winner Callie Khouri, is reportedly involved with the new project and working with Haley Feiffer and singer/songwriter Neko Case. Thelma & Louise starred Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon. Evan Rachel Wood is rumored to be involved, as well. She has experience with movie musicals, having starred in Across the Universe and offering her voice in Disney's Frozen 2, where she played Anna and Elsa's mother.

Seyfried posted a video on Instagram after the Globes on Wednesday, though she didn't mention why she missing from the event.

“I am in New York,” Seyfried said. “I was on FaceTime with my Dropout team, my wonderful Dropout team who are the reason I got this award. It is a true honor to have been a part of that. I had to miss it because I am doing something that is magic and it’s musical. So I’m finally getting to do something that I’ve never really done. That’s all I can really say about it. Hopefully more soon. But it’s a lot of work. It’s more fun, and it’s been a great night. So in lieu of any acceptance speech I’m just going to say thanks to all my ‘Dropout’ family and my family.”

