Amanda Seyfried Shares Hilarious Photo to Celebrate Justin Long's Birthday

Although Amanda Seyfried is busy starring in an off-Broadway play, she made certain to make time for her main squeeze Justin Long on his 37th birthday.

Yesterday, the actress shared a hilarious pic on Instagram of the couple on the set of their film A Million Ways to Die in the West. Seyfried is dressed in her full period costume while Long wears his everyday clothes, but they sport equally hilarious faces. She captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday Hunk!"

Happy Birthday Hunk! A photo posted by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Jun 2, 2015 at 12:43pm PDT

The couple have been dating since 2013 and reportedly met through friends. Seyfried can next be seen in Ted 2 with Mark Wahlberg out this month and then in the Peter Pan prequel Pan this fall.

