Amanda Seyfried Says Elizabeth Holmes’s 11-Year Prison Sentence Is "Fair"

"Life’s not fair. But in a lot of ways, it’s fair for her."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on May 31, 2023 @ 12:45PM
Amanda Seyfried
Photo:

Beth Dubber/Hulu

Yesterday, Elizabeth Holmes arrived at Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, to begin her 11-year prison sentence related to the fraud that came with her position at the helm of Theranos. And with that news, Amanda Seyfried, who portrayed Holmes (and won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Dropout) couldn't dodge getting asked about Holmes's situation. Naturally, she managed to be diplomatic about the ordeal, saying that while the sentence seemed "fair" to her, she couldn't help but feel for Holmes's children. 

“I feel for those kids. Those two kids. They’re hanging in the balance here. As a parent, I’m just like … As a mom, I’m just like — I don’t know,” Seyfried said during an appearance on Good Morning America. “Life’s not fair. But in a lot of ways, it’s fair for her, in particular.”

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

Beth Dubber/Hulu

Before she went to jail, Holmes spoke about Seyfried's portrayal of her in The Dropout, saying that it wasn't entirely accurate, because the actress was playing a character that Holmes created.

“They’re not playing me,” Holmes told the New York Times. “They’re playing a character I created.”

In addition to The Dropout, there had been a second project in the works about Holmes's downfall. It was set to star Jennifer Lawrence, but it got sidelines and never made it to production. According to Variety, "Holmes was sentenced on four counts of fraud in November 2022. The prosecution alleged that Holmes raised millions of dollars from investors while misleading them about her technology’s capabilities."

