Amanda Seyfried Just Wore the Fanciest Bra Top on the Red Carpet

When it comes to getting dressed for the red carpet, a glitzy gown of some sort is the typically go-to choice. But apparently Amanda Seyfried doesn't know her.



On Thursday, the actress attended the New York City premiere of her new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, forgoing tradition, and instead, opting for a bra top in lieu of a dress or pantsuit. Though, it's important to note that Seyfried's bra top wasn't just any bra top, it was a super fancy one.

Getty

Seyfried's bralette was made of black leather, covered in crystals that were displayed in an intricate pattern, and included sexy side cutouts. She paired the bejeweled bralette with black high-waisted trousers while showing just a sliver of her stomach, matching pointed-toe pumps, and triple diamond drop earrings for an added dose of sparkle. Her blonde hair was worn down, straight, and slicked back, and she combined a pretty pink lip with shimmery smoky eyeshadow.

At the premiere, Amanda was asked about another one of her projects: The Dropout, in which she took on the role of disgraced Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes. Reacting to the news of Holmes (who was found guilty on three counts of fraud) reporting to her 11-year prison sentence this week, Seyfried told Entertainment Tonight, "It's really depressing."

"Those kids, it sucks for them. It sucks that there's two human beings that don't have a mom for a really long time," she said, adding: ""[It's] just weird. It sucks. It just sucks."

