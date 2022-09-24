Amal Clooney Wore the Perfect Transitional Dress for Fall

It's also Meghan Markle-approved.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on September 26, 2022 @ 05:34PM

Sleeveless turtlenecks are going to be big this fall. And in case you need convincing — first Meghan Markle, and now, Amal Clooney stepped out in the transitional weather staple. 

After wearing a flapper-inspired minidress for a dinner date in New York City with her husband George, Amal was spotted out the next day in a look ideal for in-between weather. Wearing an off-white Stella McCartney ribbed sweater dress with a turtleneck and no sleeves, the human rights lawyer was able to show off her outfit while still staying warm without a jacket. She paired the dress with every It girl's favorite seasonal shoe — heeled knee-high boots — in black with red trim, and accessorized with a coordinating cream shoulder bag and oversized sunglasses. 

Amal mirrored the sophisticated ease of her outfit with effortless glam. Her long, dark hair was worn in glossy waves, while her makeup was worn in muted tones of pink. 

Amal Clooney

Getty

The couple's latest outing comes just days before their eighth wedding anniversary. Back in March, Amal reflected on their relationship thus far during an interview for TIME's 2022 Women of the Year issue. "Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she said. "It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Wore Dominatrix-Style Boots With Meghan Markle’s Hero Piece for Fall
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney's Sheer Lace Jumpsuit Matched the Red Carpet
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Aced Date-Night Style with an Updated Take on the Flapper Dress
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner’s Peak Cozy Outfit Is a Lesson In Comfy-Cute Fall Dressing
Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba, and More Celebs Keep Wearing This Brandâs Surprisingly Affordable Fall Jackets
Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, and More Celebs Keep Wearing This Brand’s Surprisingly Affordable Fall Jacket
Meghan Markle The Cut
Meghan Markle's Internet-Breaking Cover Shoot Features a Fall 2022 Trend That's About to Be Everywhere
Bright-Colored Fall Fashion
Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde Are on Board With This Surprising Fall Trend You Can Shop at Amazon
Amazon Sweater Dresses Under $50
Amal Clooney Sleeveless Turtleneck
Amal Clooney Stepped Out in the Perfect Transitional Knit
Olivia Wilde Dressed Down Her $3,050 Blazer With This $9 Kourtney Kardashian-Approved Basic
Olivia Wilde Dressed Down Her $3,050 Blazer With This $9 Kourtney Kardashian-Approved Basic
Brown Is Fall's Most "Wearable Shade," According to an Amazon Fashion Expert
This Is Fall 2022's Most Wearable Shade, According to an Amazon Fashion Expert
Fall Fashion Trends
The 10 Best Fashion Trends to Wear for Fall 2022, Acording to Stylists
Amal Clooney's Romantic White Minidress Is the Epitome of Date-Night Fashion
Amal Clooney's Romantic White Minidress Is the Epitome of Date-Night Fashion
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Just Wore the Cool-Girl Pants Trend Loved by Celebrities and Fashion Editors Alike
Amal Clooney Sheer Top Stilettos
Amal Clooney Just Swapped Her Office Dress for a Sheer Top and Stilettos
Alessandra Ambrosio Just Gave Us a New Fall Layering Idea With Her Comfortable Onesie
Alessandra Ambrosio Just Gave Us a New Fall Layering Idea With Her Comfortable Onesie