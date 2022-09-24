Amal Clooney Wore the Perfect Transitional Dress for Fall

Sleeveless turtlenecks are going to be big this fall. And in case you need convincing — first Meghan Markle, and now, Amal Clooney stepped out in the transitional weather staple.

After wearing a flapper-inspired minidress for a dinner date in New York City with her husband George, Amal was spotted out the next day in a look ideal for in-between weather. Wearing an off-white Stella McCartney ribbed sweater dress with a turtleneck and no sleeves, the human rights lawyer was able to show off her outfit while still staying warm without a jacket. She paired the dress with every It girl's favorite seasonal shoe — heeled knee-high boots — in black with red trim, and accessorized with a coordinating cream shoulder bag and oversized sunglasses.

Amal mirrored the sophisticated ease of her outfit with effortless glam. Her long, dark hair was worn in glossy waves, while her makeup was worn in muted tones of pink.

The couple's latest outing comes just days before their eighth wedding anniversary. Back in March, Amal reflected on their relationship thus far during an interview for TIME's 2022 Women of the Year issue. "Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she said. "It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother."