Amal Clooney's Sheer Lace Jumpsuit Matched the Red Carpet

There's no denying that red is Amal Clooney's color.



Last night, the lawyer-slash-fashionista attended the 2022 History Talks event in Washington, D.C., where she and husband George Clooney were speakers at the star-studded gathering, and for the occasion, Amal showed off her signature polished style in an all-red jumpsuit that not only matched her lipstick, but also the red carpet.



Trading in her recent rotation of party and cocktail dresses, the human rights activist switched it up in a semi-sheer floral lace onesie, which she opted to wear with gold pointed-toe heels and diamond drop earrings. Amal's hair was styled in a bouncy blowout, however, her crimson lips were the main focus of her beauty look.



George, meanwhile, mirrored his wife's sophistication in a gray suit with a black button-down and matching dress shoes.

Earlier in the day, Amal and George were spotted en route to D.C., as they caught a train to the nation's capital form New York City. Dressed decidedly more casual, but nonetheless chic, Amal wore the perfect transitional dress for fall. Her ribbed Stella McCartney sweater dress featured a turtleneck but no sleeves, and was teamed with a pair of thigh-high boots and oversized shades.