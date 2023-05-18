Amal Clooney Does Executive Style in a Polished Pinstripe Jumpsuit

Amal Clooney Does Executive Style in a Polished Pinstripe Jumpsuit

By Alicia Brunker
Amal Clooney
From shift dresses to slick suiting, there's no arguing that Amal Clooney has one of the hardest-working wardrobes in all of Hollywood. As a human rights lawyer, Amal's version of workwear is a bit more office-friendly than what other A-listers wear on the job (see: Megan Fox going to a business meeting in lacy lingerie), but that doesn't mean her 9-to-5 outfits are boring. 

Take, for example, the look that she wore to the 2023 International Digital Festival 4Gamechangers in Austria yesterday. 

Amal Clooney

Getty

For the appearance, Amal looked professional yet stylish in a sleeveless, dark gray plunging pinstripe jumpsuit that featured subtle red stitching, a lapel-style collar, and wide-leg trousers. Amal finished off the sleek one-piece with black pointy-toe pumps, a black satin band that cinched her waist, and diamond drop earrings. She wore her dark brunette hair in bouncy curls swept to one side and paired her petal-pink lips with shimmery eyeshadow. 

It appears as if jumpsuits have become Amal's new go-to staple as of late. Just a few days earlier, the civil rights activist attended the 2023 Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards alongside her husband, George Clooney, in another statement-making jumpsuit — this time, a blush-colored Atelier Versace one with a leather belt and a flattering square neckline. Letting the one-and-done ensemble do all the work for her, Amal kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a beige leather clutch and simple black stilettos.

