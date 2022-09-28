Amal Clooney Wore an Uncharacteristically Flashy Printed Skirt for Date Night

For someone who isn't exactly known for embracing fashion trends, Amal Clooney is stepping out of her usual lace gowns and Italian Riviera-inspired sundresses for some unexpected picks. Hot on the heels of her bondage-inspired boots, she chose a zebra-print pleated skirt for a very special date night with her husband, George Clooney. The two celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with a night out in New York City.

Amal wore the high-waisted, box-pleat skirt with a simple and sleek black long-sleeved turtleneck top and strappy black Balmain stiletto booties. She finished the look with a coordinating zebra-print clutch and diamond stud earrings.

Clooney spoke about the milestone anniversary recently, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Eight years! And they said it wouldn't last. Everything about my wife is sort of magical, as I think everybody has come to realize as they see her and hear her and hear what she stands for. … There's just not a downside to her."

Amal also mentioned her relationship during an interview with Time, who honored her as one of its Women of the Year. She called Clooney "inspirational and supportive."



"I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she said. "It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance."

