Amal Clooney Makes Pastels Work for Fall with Her Gorgeous Mint Green Gown

Last night, Amal Clooney defied the decreasing temperatures that inevitably arrive during the dreaded seasonal shift from summer to fall with her outfit's cheery pastel palette. Proving that dark days don't need to made darker with her wardrobe, the human rights lawyer broke out the ultimate mood-lifting look while attending the star-studded Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.



For the formal fall occasion, Amal opted for a strapless gown with a bustier-style bodice and panels of flowing fabric in complementary shades of pale green. She accessorized with diamond jewelry — including a bracelet, cocktail ring, and dangling earrings — a coordinating clutch, and silver heeled sandals. Amal's dark glossy hair was blown out in bombshell waves that were swept to the side, and she finished off her glam with dark pink lipstick.



Amal's husband George Clooney joined his wife at the event while dressed in a traditional three-piece suit with a bow tie and matching black dress shoes.

The stylish couple was there to support George's longtime friend and Ticket to Paradise co-star Julia Roberts, who was bestowed with the prestigious Icon Award, which celebrated the global impact of her three-decade acting career. "Over the course of her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles,” said Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum, according to Deadline. “We are thrilled to be honoring her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts."