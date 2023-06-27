Celebrity Amal Clooney Amal Clooney Just Put Her Own Spin on the Bold 2023 Shoe Trend Worn by Martha Stewart and Kate Middleton And you can get the look starting at $45. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 @ 11:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Metallic has been the color trend on everyone’s mind and on every celebrity’s foot. Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes were quick adopters of the trending look, which proved its longevity and versatility when Kate Middleton and Martha Stewart wore the style into spring and summer. And this week a new star joined the long list of metallic shoe wearers, but not without putting her own spin on the ongoing trend. When Amal Clooney stepped out for the We Choose the Earth Mundial Conference in Madrid, she was wearing a one-shoulder gold jumpsuit we couldn’t stop talking about. But despite the eye-catching color, shiny finish, and impeccable tailoring, I was lasering in on her shoes, with the always-chic barrister donning a pair of gold heels that completed the monochromatic look. Getty Images It was a much-needed deviation from the silver we’re seeing everywhere while still speaking to this year’s hottest trend, and it’s also easy (and pretty affordable) to recreate. To help you get the look, I found nine similar close-toed gold heels, with prices starting at just $45. LifeStride Women's Minimalist Pump, $45 (Originally $75); amazon.com Aerosoles Dressy Pump, $54 (Originally $145); amazon.com Journee Collection Isadorah Pump, $65 (Originally $90); dsw.com Nine West Peni Pump, $67–$76 (Originally $95); amazon.com Sam Edelman Jildie Slingback Mary Jane Heel, $90 (Originally $140); samedelman.com Naturalizer Banks Heels, $100 (Originally $110); zappos.com Seychelles Brooklyn Heels, $139; anthropologie.com Schutz Filipa Slingback Heels, $158; nordstrom.com and anthropologie.com Cole Haan Vandam Buckle Mule, $160; zappos.com If you’re looking for something simple and affordable, consider Aerosoles’ 100-percent leather gold pumps, which are currently 63 percent off at Amazon. These are no-frills (I mean, minus the in-your-face gold colorway), with a classic block heel, pointed toe, and a padded insole for extra support at the heel and arch. At Aerosoles, shoppers rave that the shoes provide “all day comfort,” with one customer even deeming the heels the “most comfortable shoes” they own. Amazon Shop now: $54 (Originally $145); amazon.com Naturalizer’s slingback heels are a favorite of Zappos shoppers, where the 1.5-inch shoe has hundreds of five star ratings. One shopper who said that they tend to steer away from heels because they prioritize comfort found themselves obsessed with these shoes, which they were able to comfortably dance in “all night” despite not breaking them in ahead of time. Other customers were amazed with the thoughtfulness that went into the design of the shoes, from the adjustable strap to the “cushioning underneath the ball of the foot” that made the comfy enough for everyday wear. Zappos Shop now: $100 (Originally $110); zappos.com For something a little less everyday, I personally love Schutz’s Filipa Slingback. The shoe features a pointed toe and sky-high wedge that’s hollowed at its center, giving the style a unique, modern edge. But if your style leans a little more girly, Sam Edelman’s Jildie Mary Jane — another trending shoe style — is a must. It’s a two-birds-one-stone pick. Nordstrom Shop now: $158; nordstrom.com and anthropologie.com Sam Edelman Shop now: $90 (Originally $140); samedelman.com Metallic shoes have been trending for the better part of 2023, but Amal Clooney just proved the style is far from going stale with a new take on the ‘It’ shoe. Shop more Clooney-inspired gold heels below. Amazon Shop now: $67–$76 (Originally $95); amazon.com DSW Shop now: $65 (Originally $90); dsw.com Zappos Shop now: $160; zappos.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks One Delicate Detail on This Comfy and Flattering Summer Blouse Makes It "Stand Out," Shoppers Say Shoppers With Brittle Nails Say Just 1 Coat of This $10 Treatment Makes Nails "Stronger and Healthier" I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Amazon T-Shirt Dress for Summer Beach Trips