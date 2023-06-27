Amal Clooney Just Put Her Own Spin on the Bold 2023 Shoe Trend Worn by Martha Stewart and Kate Middleton

And you can get the look starting at $45.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on June 27, 2023 @ 11:00PM

Amal Clooney
Photo:

Getty Images

Metallic has been the color trend on everyone’s mind and on every celebrity’s foot. Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes were quick adopters of the trending look, which proved its longevity and versatility when Kate Middleton and Martha Stewart wore the style into spring and summer. And this week a new star joined the long list of metallic shoe wearers, but not without putting her own spin on the ongoing trend.

When Amal Clooney stepped out for the We Choose the Earth Mundial Conference in Madrid, she was wearing a one-shoulder gold jumpsuit we couldn’t stop talking about. But despite the eye-catching color, shiny finish, and impeccable tailoring, I was lasering in on her shoes, with the always-chic barrister donning a pair of gold heels that completed the monochromatic look.

Amal Clooney

Getty Images

It was a much-needed deviation from the silver we’re seeing everywhere while still speaking to this year’s hottest trend, and it’s also easy (and pretty affordable) to recreate. To help you get the look, I found nine similar close-toed gold heels, with prices starting at just $45. 

If you’re looking for something simple and affordable, consider Aerosoles’ 100-percent leather gold pumps, which are currently 63 percent off at Amazon. These are no-frills (I mean, minus the in-your-face gold colorway), with a classic block heel, pointed toe, and a padded insole for extra support at the heel and arch. At Aerosoles, shoppers rave that the shoes provide “all day comfort,” with one customer even deeming the heels the “most comfortable shoes” they own.

Amazon Aerosoles Women's Dressy Pump

Amazon

Shop now: $54 (Originally $145); amazon.com

Naturalizer’s slingback heels are a favorite of Zappos shoppers, where the 1.5-inch shoe has hundreds of five star ratings. One shopper who said that they tend to steer away from heels because they prioritize comfort found themselves obsessed with these shoes, which they were able to comfortably dance in “all night” despite not breaking them in ahead of time. Other customers were amazed with the thoughtfulness that went into the design of the shoes, from the adjustable strap to the “cushioning underneath the ball of the foot” that made the comfy enough for everyday wear.

Zappos Banks Naturalizer

Zappos

Shop now: $100 (Originally $110); zappos.com

For something a little less everyday, I personally love Schutz’s Filipa Slingback. The shoe features a pointed toe and sky-high wedge that’s hollowed at its center, giving the style a unique, modern edge. But if your style leans a little more girly, Sam Edelman’s Jildie Mary Janeanother trending shoe style — is a must. It’s a two-birds-one-stone pick.

Nordstrom Schutz Filipa Slingback Pointed Toe Wedge Pump (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $158; nordstrom.com and anthropologie.com

Sam Edelman JILDIE SLINGBACK MARY JANE HEEL

Sam Edelman

Shop now: $90 (Originally $140); samedelman.com

Metallic shoes have been trending for the better part of 2023, but Amal Clooney just proved the style is far from going stale with a new take on the ‘It’ shoe. Shop more Clooney-inspired gold heels below.

Amazon NINE WEST Women's Peni Pump

Amazon

Shop now: $67–$76 (Originally $95); amazon.com 

DSW Journee Collection Isadorah Pump

DSW

Shop now: $65 (Originally $90); dsw.com

Zappos Cole Haan Vandam Buckle Mule 65 mm

Zappos

Shop now: $160; zappos.com

