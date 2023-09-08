I Can't Stop Wearing the Dominatrix-Style Boots Amal Clooney Owns

As Nancy Sinatra once sang, these boots are made for walkin’ — specifically, tall, leather ones. I would know, as I’ve developed a keen love for the sleek style, and it looks like Amal Clooney has, too.

Clooney is known to wear sexy leather boots with pointed toes, a thin stiletto heel, and a daring shaft. The dominatrix style is bold and commanding, making a statement wherever they go. But despite their fashion-forward allure, they’re surprisingly easy to style. I own my fair share of ankle-breaking footwear, such as these Marc Fisher boots, and I never have trouble pairing them with an outfit. I like to wear them underneath a knit dress or midi skirt for a classy approach — similarly to how Clooney has styled them — or coordinate them with leather shorts for a trendy, cool look. You can also opt for skin-hugging bottoms and an oversized top for a balanced ensemble.

No matter how you style your Clooney-inspired boots, I can guarantee you’ll want to wear them on repeat, especially because they can be dressed up or down for just about any occasion. Wear them for a night out on the town, a bachelorette party, a brunch, and everything in between. This is specifically true during the fall when styles like these Sarto by Franco Sarto Daytona boots not only provide you with a sophisticated silhouette, but also additional warmth.

Even better, you can make Clooney’s go-to boot trend your own by opting for a unique shoe shaft. Nine West’s Foldover Boot still offers that knee-high height, but amplifies the look with a wider, foldover design. This $63 foldover pair from Amazon does the same, pairing perfectly with fitted bottoms or a tight mini dress. Or, you can stick with the typical look with added embellishments for an even more eye-grabbing moment. The choice is up to you, and that’s what makes these do-it-all boots so fun.

Shop more Clooney-inspired leather boots to add to your fall wardrobe, below.

