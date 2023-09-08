Celebrity Amal Clooney I Can't Stop Wearing the Dominatrix-Style Boots Amal Clooney Owns They’re actually so versatile and easy to wear. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 8, 2023 @ 06:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Gotham/GC Images As Nancy Sinatra once sang, these boots are made for walkin’ — specifically, tall, leather ones. I would know, as I’ve developed a keen love for the sleek style, and it looks like Amal Clooney has, too. Clooney is known to wear sexy leather boots with pointed toes, a thin stiletto heel, and a daring shaft. The dominatrix style is bold and commanding, making a statement wherever they go. But despite their fashion-forward allure, they’re surprisingly easy to style. I own my fair share of ankle-breaking footwear, such as these Marc Fisher boots, and I never have trouble pairing them with an outfit. I like to wear them underneath a knit dress or midi skirt for a classy approach — similarly to how Clooney has styled them — or coordinate them with leather shorts for a trendy, cool look. You can also opt for skin-hugging bottoms and an oversized top for a balanced ensemble. Marc Fisher Ltd Georgiey Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $269 Merumote Thin Knee-High Boots Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 No matter how you style your Clooney-inspired boots, I can guarantee you’ll want to wear them on repeat, especially because they can be dressed up or down for just about any occasion. Wear them for a night out on the town, a bachelorette party, a brunch, and everything in between. This is specifically true during the fall when styles like these Sarto by Franco Sarto Daytona boots not only provide you with a sophisticated silhouette, but also additional warmth. Sarto by Franco Sarto Daytona Knee-High Boots Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $200 Modatope Knee-High Boots Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $63 Even better, you can make Clooney’s go-to boot trend your own by opting for a unique shoe shaft. Nine West’s Foldover Boot still offers that knee-high height, but amplifies the look with a wider, foldover design. This $63 foldover pair from Amazon does the same, pairing perfectly with fitted bottoms or a tight mini dress. Or, you can stick with the typical look with added embellishments for an even more eye-grabbing moment. The choice is up to you, and that’s what makes these do-it-all boots so fun. Nine West Radish Foldover Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $199 Modatope Knee-High Foldover Boots Amazon Buy on Amazon $81 $63 Shop more Clooney-inspired leather boots to add to your fall wardrobe, below. Lifestride Gracie Knee-High Boot Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $100 Schutz Magalli Knee-High Boot Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $258 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I’m Replacing My $200 Facials With This New At-Home Peel That Gives Me Glass-Like Skin Shoppers Call This $20 Thickening Shampoo “Miraculous” for Fine, Thin Hair Coach's New Spring 2024 Collection Is Already Selling Like Hotcakes