Amal Clooney Wore the Subtly Sexy Heels That I’m Totally Obsessed With

The comfy style is the only one you'll catch me in.

Published on August 30, 2023 @ 11:00PM

Amal Clooney Slingbacks
I never liked wearing heels. I always felt like I was too tall to wear them, and whenever I did wear pumps, I didn’t feel comfortable at all — both literally and figuratively, because a) I felt like I stood above everyone else and b) the pencil-thin heels felt unsafe (lol). So, my love for sneakers and flats grew and grew, until one day, I realized I simply hadn’t given the right heel silhouette a chance. Once I did, I started to enjoy wearing heels — and that’s something I never thought I would say. 

Amal Clooney is a heel aficionado, unlike me. But she did just wear a pair of slingback kitten heels, like me yesterday, and now I feel even more confident that my go-to heels of choice are the best out there. Excuse me while I add three more pairs to my cart right now. 

Clooney has worn just about every heel known to man — cork wedges (gasp!), sky-high stilettos, Mary Janes, and the ever-popular PVC style that’s like a modern-day Cinderella slipper, so I do consider her a high-heeled pro. Knowing this, it makes me feel all the more confident in my current go-to heel of choice: those aforementioned slingback kitten heels that look so incredibly stylish, but are also so super comfy, all thanks to the shorter heel height and the additional back support that keeps the heel securely on your foot.

M.Gemi the Mia Due 

M.Gemi The Mia Due 50mm

M.Gemi

Jeffrey Campbell Persona Slingback Pump

Nordstrom Jeffrey Campbell Persona Slingback Pump

Nordstrom

The human rights lawyer wore her black, pointed-toe slingbacks with an ultra short, printed, mod-inspired dress. She paired the mini with black frames and a sleek, black shoulder bag that she held in her hands. Her hair was in its usual, perfect bouncy waves (ugh, I want!), but nevertheless, it’s her shoes that shined. Not only because they round out the entire look, but the slingback design, with its heel that’s accentuated by an itty-bitty strap, gives the outfit some added sexiness. It reveals an unexpected part of the foot — like a business in the front, party in the back moment — and it has a little bit of a clanky-ing sass with each step. 

Whenever I wear my kitten heel slingbacks, I feel extremely powerful. They’re elevated — literally — but I don’t feel like I’m towering over everyone around me. And, depending on the shoe’s design, they also add some class; there are more elegant kitten heels and more casual ones, but I’ve been wearing these from M.Gemi, which are the ideal everyday dressy option, nonstop, and, as you’d expect, have been getting compliments nonstop.

Kitten slingbacks give me exactly what I want when I wear heels: a boost without feeling wobbly on my feet. They’re better for city walking, and they look good with everything like jeans, pleated skirts, mini dresses, and more. The perfect shoe, if you ask me, and that’s why it’s the only shoe I’ll be wearing from here on out. 

Shop more kitten heels to see why I’m obsessed with the style.

Sam Edelman Fitzgerald Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Fitzgerald Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

Nordstrom

Larroudé Ines Pump

Larroude Ines Pump

Larroude

Guilhermina Slingback Heels

Anthropologie Guilhermina Slingback Heels

Anthropologie

Reformation Waimea Slingback Pump

Reformation Waimea Slingback Pump

Reformation

Sarto by Franco Sarto Waimea Slingback Pump

Nordstrom Franco Sarto Devin Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

Nordstrom

