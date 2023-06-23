Amal Clooney’s Latest Jumpsuit Included Tapered Trousers And a Pleated One-Shoulder Top

Let’s hear it for Amal Clooney and her one-piece wonders. In the past few months, she’s churned out three very good jumpsuits, starting off easy and breezy in a wide-leg jumper and following it up with a polished, pinstripe one-piece suit. The latest one-and-done staple she added to her collection of sleek suiting? A super-chic jumper that she wore to the We Choose the Earth Mundial Conference in Madrid.

For the appearance, the human rights lawyer looked like a ray of sunshine in a one-shoulder, shiny gold jumpsuit that featured structured pleatings, tapered trousers, and draped detailing. A pair of gold-toed, see-through pumps, Cartier bracelets, and dainty diamond earrings rounded out her look. Prior to the event, Amal further accessorized her professional yet stylish one-piece with oversized black sunglasses, a tiny black handbag, and a laptop case.

MEGA/GC Images

As for her glam, she styled her newly maple highlights in bouncy corkscrew curls swept to one side paired with rosy pink lips and shimmery eyeshadow.

This isn't the first time that Amal has served as the blueprint for achieving a glamorous and sophisticated sense of style. Over the weekend, she was spotted in Sicily with her husband George Clooney, where she ditched her signature soft waves for disco-inspired curls. During the outing, Amal debuted maple highlights and styled her new 'do with Studio 54 curls and an extreme side part. Giving major disco queen energy, she chose a slinky, silver sequined party dress that complemented her sparkly eye, black liner, and feathered lashes.

