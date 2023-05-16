Amal Clooney Wore a Wide-Leg Jumpsuit With an Edgy Detail For a Date Night With George

Easy, breezy, beautiful.

Tessa Petak
Amal Clooney and George Clooney The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023
Amal Clooney is the picture of sophistication — and date-night fashion done right (remember her on-theme tropical gown at the premiere of her husband George Clooney's movie Ticket to Paradise?). And the civil rights lawyer and activist occasionally throws us a stye curveball by pairing her sun dresses with Adidas sneakers or opting for pastels and keyhole cutouts.

Her most recent look — which she sported for The 2023 Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards — was equal parts sleek and trendy. The fashion icon arrived on the red carpet with her silver-fox husband in tow (their first red carpet together in 2023) in a slouchy beige jumpsuit (a red carpet go-to of hers) with pleated wide-leg pants and a black leather belt detail in the midsection.

She styled the statement piece with black pointy-toe pumps and a tan leather clutch. As for jewelry, Amal took the less-is-more approach by wearing only silver fringe earrings and her wedding ring. Her chestnut hair was slicked back on one side and worn in voluminous curls with a deep side part.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023

Getty Images

George wore a stylish charcoal suit paired with a dark gray button-down that created a monochromatic vibe. He finished off the look with black dress shoes and wire sunglasses.

The event took place at the Theater Royal Drury Lane in London, where the couple was joined by celebrity makeup artist and brand owner Charlotte Tilbury, as well as Amal's mother Baria Alamuddin, who matched her daughter in a cream monochromatic look consisting of a sheer jacket and silk trousers. The Prince's Trust was founded in 1976 by King Charles III, and according to the foundation's website, these awards aim to "celebrate the extraordinary achievements of young people supported by The Trust, and their journeys to a positive future."

