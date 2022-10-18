Amal Clooney Gave Us a Taste of Summer in a Tropical Gown While Out With George Clooney

Our ticket to paradise.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
Updated on October 18, 2022 @ 11:34AM
George and Amal Clooney Ticket to Paradise Premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

As autumn days continue to pass us by, we find ourselves moving further and further away from summer. But Amal Clooney just gave us a final glimpse into the warmer months at the premiere of her husband George Clooney's movie, Ticket to Paradise.

On the carpet, Amal embraced the movie's tropical motif in a vintage red Alexander McQueen dress with a multi-colored abstract pattern. The dress — which is from the designer's Spring/Summer 2003 Ready-to-Wear collection — featured a V-neck created by two pieces of criss-crossed chiffon fabric and a flowy skirt with an asymmetric hemline. Gianvito Rossi PVC heels peeked out from under the frock, and the human rights attorney accessorized with a bronze clutch and gold drop earrings with orange and diamond accents. Her dark hair was styled in a deep part and worn to one side, and for glam, she chose a bright lip to match her dress.

George chose a gray suit with a crisp white button-down (sans a tie) and black loafers. The husband-and-wife duo smiled and posed for photos with their arms around each other.

George's co-star Julia Roberts also dressed to theme in a bright pink plunging gown with a voluminous skirt and puffy sleeves. Roberts mingled with the Clooneys on the carpet and, at one point, posed with her co-worker and longtime friend (the two go all the way back to the 2001 film Ocean's Eleven). In a recent interview with The New York Times, George and Roberts admitted it took 80 takes for them to get their kiss because the two pals couldn't keep a straight face.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts Ticket to Paradise Premiere

Getty Images

"I told my wife [Amal Clooney], 'It took 80 takes.' She was like, 'What the hell?'" Clooney joked before Roberts explained, "It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing."

