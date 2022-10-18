Celebrity Amal Clooney Amal Clooney Gave Us a Taste of Summer in a Tropical Gown While Out With George Clooney Our ticket to paradise. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on October 18, 2022 @ 11:34AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images As autumn days continue to pass us by, we find ourselves moving further and further away from summer. But Amal Clooney just gave us a final glimpse into the warmer months at the premiere of her husband George Clooney's movie, Ticket to Paradise. On the carpet, Amal embraced the movie's tropical motif in a vintage red Alexander McQueen dress with a multi-colored abstract pattern. The dress — which is from the designer's Spring/Summer 2003 Ready-to-Wear collection — featured a V-neck created by two pieces of criss-crossed chiffon fabric and a flowy skirt with an asymmetric hemline. Gianvito Rossi PVC heels peeked out from under the frock, and the human rights attorney accessorized with a bronze clutch and gold drop earrings with orange and diamond accents. Her dark hair was styled in a deep part and worn to one side, and for glam, she chose a bright lip to match her dress. George chose a gray suit with a crisp white button-down (sans a tie) and black loafers. The husband-and-wife duo smiled and posed for photos with their arms around each other. Amal Clooney Makes Pastels Work for Fall with Her Gorgeous Mint Green Gown George's co-star Julia Roberts also dressed to theme in a bright pink plunging gown with a voluminous skirt and puffy sleeves. Roberts mingled with the Clooneys on the carpet and, at one point, posed with her co-worker and longtime friend (the two go all the way back to the 2001 film Ocean's Eleven). In a recent interview with The New York Times, George and Roberts admitted it took 80 takes for them to get their kiss because the two pals couldn't keep a straight face. Getty Images "I told my wife [Amal Clooney], 'It took 80 takes.' She was like, 'What the hell?'" Clooney joked before Roberts explained, "It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit