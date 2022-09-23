Amal Clooney Aced Date-Night Style with an Updated Take on the Flapper Dress

Welcome to the roaring 2020s.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Updated on September 23, 2022 @ 08:14AM
Amal Clooney
Photo:

Getty

Amal Clooney is no stranger to putting on a dazzling dress (or two) for date night. From a mermaid-inspired sequined number to a romantic white lace minidress, the human rights lawyer always knows exactly what to wear for a couple's night out. And yesterday's look was no exception. 

On Thursday, Amal stepped out alongside her husband George Clooney for dinner at Locanda Verde in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood, wearing a modern-day take on the 1920s flapper dress. Her sequined LBD featured plenty of Jazz Age flourishes — including rows upon rows of pleated ruffles in a contrasting chiffon fabric. Amal paired the dress with dangling gold earrings, a black clutch, and matching wrap-around stilettos with gold pointed toes. 

Her glam was just as polished, as she wore her windswept hair in voluminous waves and teamed her rosy cheeks with a raspberry lip. 

George, on the other hand, went more casual in his go-to outfit formula, which consisted of light-wash jeans, a polo shirt, and suede boots.

The couple left their five-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, at home for the evening, but it's likely they were a topic of conversation for the parents at dinner. George recently gushed about his and Amal's two children when asked about their future careers by reporters. "They can do whatever they want," George shared, before offering his prediction. “My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something - they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English.”

