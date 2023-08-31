Amal Clooney's Lace and Tulle Date-Night Dress Is Giving Princesscore

If there is anything in this world that we can count on, it's the fact that Amal and George Clooney will continue to slay their date-night fashion till the end of time. Just earlier this week, the couple was spotted in Italy walking arm-in-arm with Amal looking effortlessly chic in a mod black-and-white graphic minidress and slingback heels. On Thursday, the two slipped into their formal attire for an event at the Venice Film Festival.

As most attendees typically do, the It couple started their evening in one of the famous Venice water taxis. The two were photographed hopping on board before setting sail to the 2023 DVF Awards. Amal looked regal in a whimsical blush pink lace gown with a tulle overlay and asymmetric skirt. The princesscore frock also featured spaghetti straps and a drop-waist detail adorned with a satin belt. Drop earrings with pearl and pink gemstone accents, a shimmery bronze clutch, and gold strappy heels finished off the look.

Getty Images

For her glam, Amal's freshly highlighted hair was pulled into a curly half-up style, save for a few face-framing strands, and her makeup consisted of a bronzy complexion, rose-colored eyeshadow, and a subtle mauve lip.

George looked dapper as ever in a simple tailored black suit worn over a matching button-up, and he added coordinating dress shoes to finish the ensemble.

The famed festival is still taking place despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes. According to Variety, the films showing at the festival (which include Adam Driver's Ferrari, Jessica Chastain's Memory, and Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny's Priscilla) "​​have obtained SAG-AFTRA interim waivers since they are indie productions that have not been produced by AMPTP members.”