Amal Clooney's Lace and Tulle Date-Night Dress Is Giving Princesscore

She and George are Hollywood royalty, after all.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 @ 04:19PM
George and Amal Clooney in Venice, Italy, for Venice Film Festival 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

If there is anything in this world that we can count on, it's the fact that Amal and George Clooney will continue to slay their date-night fashion till the end of time. Just earlier this week, the couple was spotted in Italy walking arm-in-arm with Amal looking effortlessly chic in a mod black-and-white graphic minidress and slingback heels. On Thursday, the two slipped into their formal attire for an event at the Venice Film Festival.

As most attendees typically do, the It couple started their evening in one of the famous Venice water taxis. The two were photographed hopping on board before setting sail to the 2023 DVF Awards. Amal looked regal in a whimsical blush pink lace gown with a tulle overlay and asymmetric skirt. The princesscore frock also featured spaghetti straps and a drop-waist detail adorned with a satin belt. Drop earrings with pearl and pink gemstone accents, a shimmery bronze clutch, and gold strappy heels finished off the look.

George and Amal Clooney in Venice, Italy, for Venice Film Festival 2023

Getty Images

For her glam, Amal's freshly highlighted hair was pulled into a curly half-up style, save for a few face-framing strands, and her makeup consisted of a bronzy complexion, rose-colored eyeshadow, and a subtle mauve lip.

George looked dapper as ever in a simple tailored black suit worn over a matching button-up, and he added coordinating dress shoes to finish the ensemble.

The famed festival is still taking place despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes. According to Variety, the films showing at the festival (which include Adam Driver's Ferrari, Jessica Chastain's Memory, and Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny's Priscilla) "​​have obtained SAG-AFTRA interim waivers since they are indie productions that have not been produced by AMPTP members.”

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner for Acne Studios FW23 Denim Campaign
Kylie Jenner Posed Topless and Covered in Mud For Acne Studios's Latest Campaign
Rita Ora Venice Leather Pants
Rita Ora Just Stepped Out in a See-Through Lace Top and Leather Pants
Amal Clooney Slingbacks
Amal Clooney Wore the Subtly Sexy Heels That I’m Totally Obsessed With
Ariana Grande r.e.m. beauty Pop-Up Yellow Set
Ariana Grande Looks Straight Out of the '70s in Her Vintage Yellow Miniskirt and Crop Top Set
Hailey Bieber Black Dress at 2023 Reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany Flagship Store
Hailey Bieber Wore a Slip Dress and Loafers to a Lake
Amal Clooney George Clooney Ticket to Paradise
Amal Clooney’s Date Night With George Included a Fresh Set of Highlights
Anne Hathaway 2022 ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration
Anne Hathaway Credits Gen Z With Her Fashion Renaissance
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Drapey Velvet Leotard Barely Covered Her Sheer Gucci Lingerie
Megan Thee Stallion Red Hair and Sheer Catsuit Instagram Photo Dump
Megan Thee Stallion Made a Case for Logomania in a Sheer Burberry Catsuit
NEWS: Kaia Gerberâs Midriff-Baring Brown Leather Vest Perfectly Complemented Austin Butlerâs Bad Boy Leather Look
Kaia Gerber’s Midriff-Baring Brown Vest Perfectly Complemented Austin Butler’s Bad Boy Leather Look
Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama's Date Night With Barack Included the Most Unexpected Dress
Hailey Bieber Little White Dress Rhode
Hailey Bieber Mastered Strawberry Girl Dressing by Pairing Her White Micro-Minidress With All Red Accessories
Justin Bieber in Sweats and Hailey Bieber in Red Minidress Rhode Strawberry Promotion New York August 2023
Where Are Hailey and Justin Bieber Going in These Outfits?
amal and george clooney venice
Amal Clooney Paired a Chic Graphic Minidress With the Most Gigantic Sunglasses While Out With George
Hailey Bieber Red Minidress New York City August 28, 2023
Hailey Bieber's Scarlet Micro-Minidress Proves It's the Summer of the Strawberry
Eva Longoria attends the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree
Eva Longoria's Neon Yellow Gown Is the Brightest, Boldest Dress You'll See Today