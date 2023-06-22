Amal Clooney Ditched Her Trademark Soft Waves For Disco-Inspired Curls And We're Obsessed

Amal Clooney always slays date-night fashion with her glamorous and sophisticated sense of style. But when she stepped out in Sicily over the weekend with her husband George Clooney, Amal swapped out her signature curls and sleek stylings for a disco-ready look that totally belongs at Studio 54.

Amal's hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, posted a close-up snap of Amal’s “Studio 54 glam," which she sported to celebrate the couple's friend Charlotte Tilbury's 50th birthday. For the occasion, the human rights lawyer debuted maple highlights and traded in her trademark soft waves for disco-inspired corkscrew curls, which were lustrous, voluminous, and styled in an extreme side part. At one point, she tucked her tresses behind her ears, showing off a pair of opulent diamond drop earrings.

Getty

She teamed her curly mane with a sultry, sparkly eye with black liner and feathered lashes, and she complemented the eyes with a soft pink lip and rosy cheeks.

Giannetos shared with Vogue how he achieved Amal's party-ready look saying, “To create the look, I used a ¾ inch curling iron and started two inches away from the face, tonging hair in different directions. Then I brushed through the curls for a fluffy, disco, Studio 54 effect.“

He added, "Amal has naturally very beautiful hair, and the maple highlights I gave her create a 3D effect when it’s styled."

Driving home the disco theme even further, Amal chose a slinky, silver sequined party dress that was simultaneously flirty and elegant, making it the perfect going-out staple for summer. As for her plus one for the evening, George looked dapper, per usual, in a classic black tuxedo that he wore with a white button-down shirt and a bow tie.

