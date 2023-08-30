Celebrity Amal Clooney Amal Clooney’s Date Night With George Included a Fresh Set of Highlights The perfect look for fall. By Julia Meehan Julia Meehan Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 30, 2023 @ 10:12AM Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images Somehow, it’s almost autumn, and what better way to usher in a new season than with a hair refresh? Always staying one step ahead of the curve, our favorite style icons are already hitting the reset button and turning to lived-in, low-maintenance hairstyles to take on the change in temps. The latest to kick off the seasonal hair transformations is a bombshell goddess who needs no introduction, Amal Clooney, who just stepped out in a brand-new brunette hairstyle. On Tuesday, the human rights lawyer prepped to celebrate the Venice Film Festival with a quick salon visit to her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos. In the shot posted to his Instagram, the star slipped into a slinky, Kelly green cowl neck dress, but the real spotlight-stealer was her fresh set of English toffee highlights styled into voluminous waves with a deep side part. Her glam, also perfectly executed by Dimitris, included a bronzy complexion with shimmery smoky eyes, and a glossy lip. Amal tucked back one side of her new 'do to reveal gold drop earrings, and she finished the look with a coordinating sparkly clutch. “Since it’s the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, I was inspired by the change of season in Venice and wanted to create a shade that was somewhere between blonde and brown – English toffee is perfect for early autumn,” Giannetos told Vogue. “The secret is to place highlights around the face. I also used L’Oréal’s Smoky Bronde gloss to add shine and depth to the color.” getty Amal Clooney Paired a Chic Graphic Minidress With the Most Gigantic Sunglasses While Out With George Joining her for the evening in Venice was her husband, George Clooney, who also received a fresh trim from Dimitris ahead of the weekend-long festivities. In the snap, George held Amal’s hand as he fabulously coordinated with his date sporting a navy blue suit with a black dress shirt and a coordinating belt.