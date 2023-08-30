Amal Clooney’s Date Night With George Included a Fresh Set of Highlights

The perfect look for fall.

Published on August 30, 2023 @ 10:12AM
Amal Clooney George Clooney Ticket to Paradise
Photo:

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Somehow, it’s almost autumn, and what better way to usher in a new season than with a hair refresh? Always staying one step ahead of the curve, our favorite style icons are already hitting the reset button and turning to lived-in, low-maintenance hairstyles to take on the change in temps. The latest to kick off the seasonal hair transformations is a bombshell goddess who needs no introduction, Amal Clooney, who just stepped out in a brand-new brunette hairstyle.

On Tuesday, the human rights lawyer prepped to celebrate the Venice Film Festival with a quick salon visit to her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos. In the shot posted to his Instagram, the star slipped into a slinky, Kelly green cowl neck dress, but the real spotlight-stealer was her fresh set of English toffee highlights styled into voluminous waves with a deep side part.

Her glam, also perfectly executed by Dimitris, included a bronzy complexion with shimmery smoky eyes, and a glossy lip. Amal tucked back one side of her new 'do to reveal gold drop earrings, and she finished the look with a coordinating sparkly clutch.

“Since it’s the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, I was inspired by the change of season in Venice and wanted to create a shade that was somewhere between blonde and brown – English toffee is perfect for early autumn,” Giannetos told Vogue. “The secret is to place highlights around the face. I also used L’Oréal’s Smoky Bronde gloss to add shine and depth to the color.”

Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023

getty

Joining her for the evening in Venice was her husband, George Clooney, who also received a fresh trim from Dimitris ahead of the weekend-long festivities. In the snap, George held Amal’s hand as he fabulously coordinated with his date sporting a navy blue suit with a black dress shirt and a coordinating belt.

