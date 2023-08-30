Amal Clooney’s Date Night With George Included a Fresh Set of Highlights

Somehow, it’s almost autumn, and what better way to usher in a new season than with a hair refresh? Always staying one step ahead of the curve, our favorite style icons are already hitting the reset button and turning to lived-in, low-maintenance hairstyles to take on the change in temps. The latest to kick off the seasonal hair transformations is a bombshell goddess who needs no introduction, Amal Clooney, who just stepped out in a brand-new brunette hairstyle.

On Tuesday, the human rights lawyer prepped to celebrate the Venice Film Festival with a quick salon visit to her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos. In the shot posted to his Instagram, the star slipped into a slinky, Kelly green cowl neck dress, but the real spotlight-stealer was her fresh set of English toffee highlights styled into voluminous waves with a deep side part.

Her glam, also perfectly executed by Dimitris, included a bronzy complexion with shimmery smoky eyes, and a glossy lip. Amal tucked back one side of her new 'do to reveal gold drop earrings, and she finished the look with a coordinating sparkly clutch.

“Since it’s the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, I was inspired by the change of season in Venice and wanted to create a shade that was somewhere between blonde and brown – English toffee is perfect for early autumn,” Giannetos told Vogue. “The secret is to place highlights around the face. I also used L’Oréal’s Smoky Bronde gloss to add shine and depth to the color.”

Joining her for the evening in Venice was her husband, George Clooney, who also received a fresh trim from Dimitris ahead of the weekend-long festivities. In the snap, George held Amal’s hand as he fabulously coordinated with his date sporting a navy blue suit with a black dress shirt and a coordinating belt.

