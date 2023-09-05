Amal Clooney Put a Sexy Twist on the Flattering Dress Trend Worn by Jennifer Aniston

I love stylish outfits, but I enjoy easy ‘fits even more. What’s better is a look that’s both chic and simple — and Amal Cloony just mastered that perfect combination with her latest ensemble.

Clooney wore an effortless yet elegant slip dress in the most striking teal hue. Her fashion choice is genius, due to the dress’ easy-to-wear nature. Pair it with sneakers for a casual approach, elevate the look with jewels, or throw on a pair of stilettos for a classy choice. Better yet, a slip dress is a multi-seasonal staple, allowing you to wear it alone during the warmer months, or layered with a cardigan, button-up shirt, or stockings during the fall and winter.

While slip dresses seem to be everywhere nowadays, they didn’t just gain popularity. The look has been around since the ‘90s and has continued to take center stage due to its versatility. Jennifer Aniston just wore a Rachel Green-inspired slip herself, while, Hailey Bieber recently opted for a shorter variation. The key difference between these looks and Clooney’s style, though, is one very sexy detail.

Open Edit Cowl-Neck Satin Slip Dress

Nordstrom

Clooney’s dress featured a cowl neckline, which can elevate just about any outfit. The design shows off your decolletage and collarbones, while the delicate detail adds movement and dimension to the overall look. Best of all, the cowl neckline can be as dramatic or as subtle as the wearer desires. You can shop your very own version of Clooney’s cowl neck slip for as little as $26, below.

For an almost spot-on pick, consider Floerns’ Cowl-Neck Midi Dress. The jewel-toned hue matches Clooney’s ensemble, the length is classy and sophisticated, and the adjustable straps give you a perfect fit. One shopper called the gown “flattering and sexy,” saying they have “no complaints.” Another reviewer went a step further by saying it’s “the most comfortable [they’ve] felt in a dress,” and if that’s not encouraging, I don’t know what is.

Floerns Spaghetti-Strap Cowl-Neck Midi Dress

Amazon

If you’re looking for something a bit more sexy, then consider Lyaner’s Cutout Midi Dress. It features all of the same great slip qualities you’ve come to know and love, but sets itself apart thanks to its criss-cross straps, open-back design, and side cutouts. Better yet, you can secure the dress in 24 colors and in sizes XS to XL.

Lyaner Satin Cutout Midi Dress

Amazon

Slip dresses don’t have to graze your ankles if you don’t want them to, and this Bp mini dress proves that. Featuring a short hem that ends above the knee, this little number shows off your legs to a T. Look forward to adjustable straps, an unlined bodice, a drapey cowl neck, and a rich plum tone that’s perfect for autumn. You can wear it with black combat boots for an edgy take, or opt for slim, nude heels.

Bp. Cowl-Neck Satin Mini Dress

Nordstrom

Shop more Clooney-inspired cowl-neck slip dresses, below.

Sam Edelman Cowl-Neck Satin Midi Dress

Nordstrom

Wiciwi Satin Slip Dress

Amazon

Bardot Adonia Cowl-neck Dress

Nordstrom

Ekouaer Cowl-Neck Midi Dress