Amal Clooney Just Gave One of Summer’s Most Contentious Accessories Her Stamp of Approval

When it comes to floppy hats, people fall into one of two categories: those who worship them, and those who wouldn't be caught dead in them (at least, not anywhere but the beach). But if there’s one celebrity who could convince even the harshest of floppy hat critics to join the dark side, it would be Amal Clooney — and (spoiler alert!) her latest outfit did just that.

This week, the human rights lawyer was spotted stepping out in the streets of Italy for a solo leisure day. For the occasion, she styled a large floppy tan hat in the most practical post-beach way by teaming it with a baby blue sheer lace long sleeve and a pair of green and turquoise Missoni hot pants in the divisive chevron print. Amal finished the look by accessorizing with a pair of tan espadrille sandals and a massive black leather tote bag.

Amal Clooney. Splash News

Beauty-wise, she tucked her signature soft waves in the floppy hat and rounded out her glam with minimal makeup for the daytime outing.

Dimitris Giannetos/IG

Amal's excursion comes just months after she swapped out her trademark curls and elegant jumpsuits for a disco-ready look that screamed Studio 54. Celebrating her friend Charlotte Tilbury's 50th birthday, Amal debuted maple highlights with disco-inspired corkscrew curls, which she styled in a deep side part.

The disco theme didn't stop there, however — she also accessorized with a pair of opulent diamond drop earrings and finished her glam with a sparkly eye, black eyeliner, feathered lashes, and a soft pink lip. Amal added to the look by donning a slinky, silver sequined party dress.

