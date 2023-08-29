Amal Clooney Paired a Chic Graphic Minidress With the Most Gigantic Sunglasses While Out With George

From asymmetrical silhouettes to smart pinstripe patterns, it’s no secret that Amal Clooney has solidified her spot as the unofficial queen of the jumpsuit this summer. But for her latest look, the human rights lawyer opted to shorten her hemline (and ditch pant legs entirely) while beating the late summer heat alongside her husband, George Clooney, during a trip to Italy.

On Tuesday, the husband-and-wife duo was spotted arm-in-arm ahead of the Venice Film Festival looking glamorous as ever in similarly muted looks. For her part, Amal sported a chic black-and-white shift dress (complete with a floral pattern, sleeveless design, and mid-thigh-skimming length) paired with a black leather handbag and coordinating black slingback heels. A pair of gigantic brown-tinted sunglasses rounded out Clooney’s ensemble, and she wore her brunette hair down in voluminous waves with a side part.

George looked equally dapper for the occasion, donning a plain navy blue polo paired with pinstripe blue linen pants, brown suede shoes, and reflective blue sunglasses.

The pair’s appearance came just a day before the world-renowned film festival, which is predicted to be much smaller this year due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, is set to kick off on Wednesday. According to Variety, a select group of stars is still slated to attend, including Adam Driver in promotion of his film “Ferrari,” Jessica Chastain for “Memory,” and Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi for their project “Priscilla.”

Variety also notes that “​​all of the above films have obtained SAG-AFTRA interim waivers since they are indie productions that have not been produced by AMPTP members.”