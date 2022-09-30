Amal Clooney Was Quite Literally Dripping in Glitz and 1920s Glamor on the Red Carpet

Whether she’s stunning in red lace or a slinky mint green gown, Amal Clooney has yet to meet a red carpet that she doesn’t absolutely conquer — and her latest appearance was no exception.

On Thursday, the human rights lawyer (and supportive wife) stepped out to walk the carpet at the inaugural Albie Awards, an event hosted by her husband George Clooney’s Clooney Foundation for Justice. Fully embracing the glitz and glamor of the evening, Amal called on a vintage silhouette for the occasion by sporting a gorgeous Versace gown reminiscent of a 1920s flapper.

Clooney’s modern-day take on the iconic ensemble featured a structured bodice and fitted skirt covered in layers of intricate white-and-gold beading, which was complemented by thick white beaded straps and a front slit. Further indulging the ‘20s nostalgia, the lawyer styled her hair in a voluminous version of the era’s sleek waves and swiped on a bright red lip. Finishing the look, Clooney accessorized with glitzy silver heels, gold jewelry, and a bedazzled purse.

For his part, George Clooney looked equally as sharp in a black tuxedo complete with white button-up and a bow tie. Aside from looking immaculate, the doting husband was also sure to gush about what he liked most about creating this new awards ceremony, which aims to honor those who devote their lives to justice, alongside Amal when talking to People ahead of the event.

“Well we collaborate on everything. We collaborated on twins!" the actor said. "But you know, this is an exciting one because Amal's gotten journalists out of Egypt, out of Azerbaijan, prisons, out of — all over the world, Myanmar.”

He added, “My father's a journalist. I have a great affinity for them — her mother's a journalist. So it's really exciting for me when she's able to get people who are wrongly accused for doing their job out [of prison]. So, for me, it's just — I couldn't be more proud of my wife.”

