Amal Clooney Just Wore the Classic Summer Sneakers That Are a Meghan Markle Go-To

They’re super comfy, too.

Published on May 5, 2023 @ 08:00PM

Amal Clooney in Ribbed Cream-Colored Dress and Adidas Sneakers
I’ve become so used to a celebrity's signature style that sometimes, I have to do a double take when they, well, step outside of their usual sartorial box. Such was the case with a recent Amal Clooney outfit that made me stop mid-scroll. Wait — are those… sneakers?

Clooney is known for her chic, timeless, always-hits-the-nail-on-the-head outfit formulas that include work-perfect dresses, billowy skirts, and lots of high heels, with controversial boots and “sexy” pumps thrown into the mix. It’s been a minute since we’ve seen her in low-key sneakers, though, so imagine the shock on my face when I discovered that she paired her knit midi (a re-wear!), with the famous kicks that Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, and more celebs have all worn: the Adidas Stan Smiths — a best-in-class white trainer that also earned a spot on InStyle’s best white sneakers list.

adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith (End Plastic Waste) Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $74 (Originally $100); amazon.com

White sneakers are certainly nothing new — and pairing them with dresses like Clooney did isn’t, either. But that doesn’t make this sneaker-dress moment any less worthy of your attention. In fact, if these sneakers are good enough for Clooney, who’s regularly spotted walking around New York City or Los Angeles, then they’re certainly good enough for you. Plus, they have nearly 2,000 five-star ratings and are on sale at Amazon, so you really have no reason to not add them to your cart.

It doesn’t take an expert to predict what I’m about to say, but one point of appeal, and perhaps the reason the queen of chic, Clooney, made an exception with this Adidas pair, is because they’re incredibly sleek, simple, and timeless. The leather is buttery soft and smooth, with a streamlined design that’s totally unfussy and incredibly versatile (aka, why they pair well with dresses, à la Clooney, and everything else, like jeans, skirts, shorts, and more).

Aside from the top-notch design, these sneakers are also comfy thanks to the bouncy rubber outsole that offers durability, plus a cushioned insole. As a final point of appeal, they’re vegan, with the newest Stan Smiths having been redesigned using high-performance recycled materials, with 50 percent of the upper crafted from recycled content. Comfy, sleek, and green? Count me in.

One word of advice is to size down a half size, as they tend to run a bit large, according to reviewers. Below, shop some other Adidas Stan Smiths that are sure to sell out now that Clooney was seen in them. And if you have any doubts, heed the advice of one Amazon shopper: “I cannot believe I waited so long to order them! They’re everything I knew they’d be and more.” 

adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith (End Plastic Waste) Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $72 (Originally $100); amazon.com

adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith (End Plastic Waste) Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $80 (Originally $100); amazon.com 

