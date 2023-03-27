This Easy-to-Use Amazon Tool Makes Dirty Makeup Brushes Look “Brand New” in Less Than 1 Minute

Be honest: When was the last time you washed your makeup brushes? Because, if you’re anything like me, it certainly wasn’t recent enough. As a beauty writer, I love all things skincare-related, and I do everything I can to care for my complexion — silk pillowcases, slugging, multi-step regimens, you name it. But, when it comes to properly taking care of the tools I use on my face, I fall short. Something about brush cleaning feels like such a chore, but skipping it results in a makeup routine harbored with bacteria (no thank you). So, when I saw this under-$25 hack to keep makeup brushes clean with minimal effort, I added it to my Amazon cart immediately.

Alyfini’s portable electric makeup brush cleaner is exactly what it sounds like — a game changer. Thanks to its ridged silicone bowl and quick motor, the device rids brushes of powder and liquid products in under one minute. And, at just 3.5 inches wide, it fits all makeup brush sizes, while still being easy to store or even take with you on the go. The electric brush cleaner is available at Amazon and marked down to just $23 right now.

When it comes to brush washing, there’s actually a specific process to follow for a proper clean, celebrity makeup artist Tobi Henney previously told InStyle. She recommends swirling wet brushes in a circular motion to remove all traces of makeup buildup, which is exactly how the Alyfini tool operates. To use it, fill the device’s bowl with 1 to 2 ounces of water and up to five drops of a gentle face wash or brush cleaning solution. Then, press the power button and allow the electric cleanser to work its magic, creating a mini whirlpool and leaving your brushes spotless.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers use the tool to swiftly and efficiently clean their brushes. One reviewer said the easy-to-use device “reduced cleaning time by half,” and it “left [their] brushes looking brand new.” Plus, a second shopper was “amazed (and disgusted) at how much dirt came out of [their] brushes.”

InStyle’s Commerce Editorial Director, Chelsey Hamilton swears by the device, too. In the past, washing makeup brushes felt like a “messy, daunting task,” she said, but as someone with “sensitive, acne-prone skin,” she was determined to find an easy solution to keeping her brushes clean. Chelsey was “hooked after just one use” of the tool, going on to say the spinning mechanism cleans her brushes “thoroughly with little effort required, getting the job done quicker than scrubbing them manually.” She uses the tool so often, she even “gifted one to [her] mom and two sisters for the holidays.”

Be sure to grab the Alyfini portable electric makeup brush cleaner for just $24 at Amazon while the sale lasts — your skin will thank you.

