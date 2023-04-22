Shoppers in Their 50s Say This Shine-Boosting Styling Cream “Makes Old Hair Look Young”

Caviar is scrumptious sprinkled atop anything (and, IMO, spooned straight from the can). As evidenced by skincare brands, like La Prairie, and hair-care brands like Alterna, best known for its Caviar Anti-Aging Collection, roe is lauded as a beauty-booster in addition to a culinary delicacy. Celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who has worked with the Kardashians, once said he was “obsessed” with Alterna’s Caviar Dry Oil Mist. Of all Alterna’s caviar-infused products, however, its Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream is among the most instantly transformative. This is according to shoppers at Amazon, where the cream boasts a 4.7-star rating and rave reviews.

The Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream is a leave-in hair treatment that revives aging strands, both instantly — by adding shine and smoothness — and over time, by adding environmental protection and strength, in turn reducing hair shedding. Similar to a CC cream for your skin, the leave-in treatment offers a bounty of benefits — 10, to be exact — including UV protection, heat protection, moisturization, and strand-strengthening, to name a few.

Naturally, caviar extract is a key ingredient in the formula, where it “reinfuse[s] hair with nutrients that are lost in the aging process,” per the brand. Caviar is naturally rich in omega-3s, which surround strands in a lipid barrier to prevent moisture loss. UV protection, which the CC cream also provides via a blend of antioxidants, prevents color fading and other negative effects from the sun. As natural hair expert Candace Witherspoon previously told InStyle, "UV rays can cause major damage to the hair cuticle," and sap strands of “moisture and melanin.” Ultimately, this can result in a brittle feel and lackluster appearance.

Just as CC creams for skin are categorically a breeze to apply, Alterna’s CC cream requires very little styling know-how or effort to glean its many benefits. For one, it’s versatile. Ideal for all hair types, the formula works on damp or dry hair. On damp hair, it functions as heat protectant, up to 450 degrees, and a foundation for subsequent styling products and tools. On dry hair, it functions as a frizz-smoothing, style-polishing finisher. In both cases, hair appears more lustrous, smooth, and youthful post-use.

While the 10-in-1 cream sounds almost too good to be true, shoppers swear it delivers. One reviewer in their 50s with “dry, aging, frizzy hair,” called the cream “almost a miracle,” adding “my hair feels and looks young again.” Another shopper, who has “fine, over-dyed blonde hair” hair, swears there’s “some type of magic” in the formula. “It adds thickness to each individual hair,” they say, adding that the shine it imparts is unparalleled.

