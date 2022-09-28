The Viral, Kendall Jenner-Approved Teddy Coat That Sells Out Every Season Is Back in Stock

Add it to your cart before it’s gone yet again.

By Leah Groth
Published on September 28, 2022 @ 10:00PM

Alo Yoga Faux Fur Collection
If you were in New York City these past two winters, you undoubtedly encountered one (or ten) painfully chic individuals bundled up in the faux fur amazingness that is the Alo Yoga teddy trench coat. The brand recently dropped its latest collection of winter-ready teddy styles, which includes the once-viral trench — and despite the fact that temperatures have barely dropped below 50 degrees in most parts of the country, the celebrity-approved coat is bound to sell out again for the third year in a row.

The oversized coat closely resembles Max Mara’s Teddy Bear Coat, a 1980s style resurrected in 2017 by the high fashion brand. The big, cozy, and surprisingly stylish jacket was instantly embraced by models, It girls, and celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Katie Holmes to Blake Lively. Unfortunately, its eye-watering $4,000 price tag made it, well, unattainable for the masses. So, when Alo Yoga, the unofficial leggings brand for supermodels,  introduced its much more affordable version in 2020 and enlisted Kendall Jenner as the face of the campaign the following year, the coat became a viral sensation to epic proportions; Alessandra Ambrosio, Chrissy Teigen, and Hilary Duff have all been spotted in various versions of it. 

Alo Yoga Oversized Sherpa Trench Camel

Shop now: $298; aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga Oversized Sherpa Trench Ivory

Shop now: $298; aloyoga.com

Why are people so obsessed with a big ol’ faux fur coat anyway? While the comfort level is on par with being wrapped in your favorite blanket, the oversized coat also manages to also be incredibly chic and figure-flattering. I wore mine over a sweater when I visited Minneapolis in the middle of winter, and it kept me equally as warm as my Canada Goose. The jacket also looks just as great with sweatpants and leggings as it does with skirts and dresses. It might be the most versatile winter coat in my closet. 

There are also a few shorter versions, including a varsity-inspired style and Alo’s incredibly popular hooded Foxy jacket. This year, the brand also added a cropped, belly-baring “LA” jacket for those who live in warmer climates or are looking for a more revealing transitional jacket. 

Alo Yoga Sherpa Varsity Jacket

Shop now: $198; aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga Foxy Sherpa Jacket

Alo

Shop now: $188; aloyoga.com

The oversized trench retails for $298 and is currently available in black, camel, and ivory, and a limited edition color, dusty pink, in five sizes XXS to L. In my experience, the coat runs on the larger side, so size down if you don’t want an oversized fit. Some color and size combinations have already sold out, so if you wait until winter to place your order, chances are you'll miss out. Trust me — you won’t take it off all winter long. 

