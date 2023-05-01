Katie Holmes' Go-To Activewear Brand Is Having Its Biggest Sale of 2023 and Nearly Everything Is Up to 70% Off

Score amazing deals on leggings, jackets, and skirts for one week only.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Published on May 1, 2023 @ 09:00PM

Olivia Wilde Alo Yoga Sale
Photo:

Getty Images, Courtesy of Alo Yoga

It’s no secret that Alo Yoga is a go-to for activewear in Hollywood. We’ve seen its leggings and bike shorts worn by celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, and many more. And now, we have some great news to share: Nearly the entire site is 30 percent off regular-priced items, and the sale section is up to 70 percent off already-discounted styles during its once-yearly Aloversary event.

If you’ve been holding out on updating your wardrobe with new activewear pieces, now’s your chance since the sale only happens once a year. From high-waisted leggings to comfy bras to that must-have Kendall Jenner-worn tennis skirt, there are tons of styles to shop before the sale ends on May 5. 

Best Alo Yoga Deals 

Aces Tennis Skirt

ALO ACES TENNIS SKIRT

Alo

Tennis-core is one of this year’s hottest trends and Alo Yoga has several tennis-inspired styles currently on sale, including the Aces tennis skirt once worn by Kendall Jenner, who is an Alo Yoga ambassador. Snag it in an evergreen shade like black or white, or opt for a pop of color with one of the five other hues like strawberry lemonade or blue splash. It’s lightweight and has comfortable hidden shorts for convenience.

Shop now: $37–$51 (Originally $74); aloyoga.com

Airbrush High-Waist Cinch Flare Legging

ALO AIRBRUSH HIGH-WAIST CINCH FLARE LEGGING

Alo

Snagging a pair of one of the brand’s many popular legging styles should certainly be on your radar, especially this pair that Emily Ratajkowski has worn — they are currently on sale starting at just $59. There’s also a huge selection of other leggings included in the sale, like this Kylie-Jenner-worn high-waisted pair and these Flutter leggings with a split front leg and smoothing panel that are up to 60 percent off in a variety of neutral tones. 

Shop now: $59–$70 (Originally $110); aloyoga.com

Airlift All Nighter Bra 

AIRLIFT ALL NIGHTER BRA

Alo

While you’re shopping for a new holy grail pair of leggings, be sure to take a look at matching bra styles to pair with them. This Airlift All Nighter Bra comes in a light pink and a classic black shade that Kylie Jenner recently wore with the High Waist Airlift Leggings in the same color. The asymmetrical style offers light support and features a micro-performance knit fabric that will resist odors as you sweat. 

Shop now: $47 (Originally $68); aloyoga.com

LA Teddy Jacket

aloyoga LA SHERPA JACKET

Alo

Right now is a great time to stock up on winter wear, too, including jackets and other outerwear staples to store for next year. One of our top picks is this LA Teddy Jacket, which has been on our radar ever since Katie Holmes and Nicole Scherzinger were seen wearing the brand’s fuzzy jackets. This shorter style, made of faux shearling and a cozy microfleece lining is a steal for 50 percent off. 

Shop now: $94 (Originally $188); aloyoga.com

Sleek Back Bodysuit 

Sleek Back Bodysuit - Raisin--2Sleek Back Bodysuit - Raisin--3Sleek Back Bodysuit - Raisin--4 Play SLEEK BACK BODYSUIT

Alo Yoga

If you’re looking to expand your closet with styles that can be worn for a night out and not just at the gym, this Sleek Back Bodysuit is a versatile option. Wear this four-way stretch bodysuit that sculpts and smooths solo with jeans or under a blazer for an effortless look. It also features a built-in shelf bra for added support. Certain colors, like the raisin and hot cocoa colorways, start at just $37. 

Shop now: $37–$56 (Originally $94); aloyoga.com 

Alo Yoga only hosts this sale once a year, so head over to the site ASAP to peruse all of the great deals on popular activewear styles while they’re up to 70 percent off. Keep scrolling for more great deals to add to your virtual cart. 

ALO 7" HIGH-WAIST BIKER SHORT

Alo

Shop now: $27–$47 (Originally $68); aloyoga.com

ALOSOFT LAVISH BRA

Alo

Shop now: $18–43 (Originally $62); aloyoga.com

HIGH-WAIST AIRLIFT LEGGING

Alo

Shop now: $76–$89 (Originally $128); aloyoga.com

alo AIRBRUSH STREAMLINED BRA TANK

Alo

Shop now: $44 (Originally $64); aloyoga.com

Alo High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging

Alo

Shop now: $43–$75 (Originally $108); aloyoga.com

ALO ACCOLADE HOODIE

Alo

Shop now: $89 (Originally $128); aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga Knock Out Faux Fur Jacket

Alo

Shop now: $257 (Originally $368); aloyoga.com

ALO EXPLORER FANNY PACK

Alo

Shop now: $51 (Originally $74); aloyoga.com

ALO ALOSOFT TOP THAT BRA TANK

Alo

Shop now: $47 (Originally $68); aloyoga.com  

AIRBRUSH HIGH-WAIST 7/8 FLUTTER LEGGING

Alo Yoga

Shop now: $47–$82 (Originally $118); aloyoga.com

CHARMED TENNIS DRESS

Alo Yoga

Shop now: $47–$59 (Originally $118); aloyoga.com

