Save Up to 70% on This Supermodel-Loved Activewear Brand During a Rare Sale — for One More Day

Part of the fun in working out is to not just feel good, but to look good too, right? If you want to upgrade your activewear to something more workout-chic, we’ve got some big news: Celebrity-loved athleisure brand Alo Yoga is having a rare Singles’ Day sale, and it’s only going to last one more day.

Offering up to 70 percent off of a variety of activewear, it’s an ideal time to snag the go-to styles that celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Garner have been spotted wearing. While Alo Yoga is usually on the pricier side, every piece is at least 30 percent off through November 11, including the Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Leggings Jenner wore. These leggings are designed to sculpt your silhouette with a narrow waistband and a flared, split-seam opening at the ankle for breathability, and also to showcase sneakers or slides (which are also on sale!) Using Alo’s signature Airbrush fabric that helps to smooth legs, shoppers say the leggings “are so flattering” and “hug you in all the right places.”

Alo Yoga

Shop now: $70 (Originally $118); aloyoga.com

Fellow supermodel and Alo Yoga fan Alessandra Ambrosio was just spotted wearing the Accolade Sweatpants, and also chose the brand when she went hiking in the Ribbed Peak Long Sleeve and Alosoft Aura Short. Ambrosio’s long-sleeved pick offers an asymmetrical design in three colors, and is made from lightweight tissue rib for a super breathable feel. The Aura Short, made of Alo’s signature performance Alosoft fabric with four-way stretch, boasts a booty-defining seam to create shape. Shoppers love that the soft fabric “feels so good on the skin” and that the shorts don’t “ride up during cardio sessions.”

Alo Yoga

Shop now: $32 (Originally $64); aloyoga.com

While lounging on her yacht last month, Victoria Beckham donned Alo Yoga gear, including the Alosoft Suns Out Onesie — which is more wearable than you might think. You don’t need to be an A-lister with a yacht to throw on this style when heading to the yoga studio or while wearing under a cropped jacket in cooler weather. Double shoulder straps and a built-in shelf bra offer extra support, and shoppers say the “fabric and stretch is amazing quality.”

Alo Yoga

Shop now: $89 (Originally $128); aloyoga.com

Looking for more deals to round out your athleisure wardrobe? Here are some of Alo Yoga’s top steals to grab before the sale ends on November 11.

Best Alo Yoga Singles Day Deals

With moisture-wicking fabric that moves and stretches with you, contouring designs to enhance your shape, and super soft styles that offer “that seamless comfort without compromising function and style,” it’s no wonder celebrities are flocking to Alo Yoga for comfort fashion. Add some of these soft, flattering styles to your cart before the sale ends tomorrow.

