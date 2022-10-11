Act Quick: Jennifer Garner-Approved Leggings Are Up to 79% Off in Amazon’s October Prime Day

When celebrities repeatedly wear the same brand, we take note. Among these much-loved brands is Alo Yoga, a brand that merges top-of-the-line athleticwear and fashion. It’s been a favorite among supermodels and actresses alike, from the leg-lengthening leggings that Jennifer Garner wears to ultra-soft yoga pants Hailey Bieber dons both in and out of the gym. And now, as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, select leggings are up to 79 percent off.

The Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Legging, which the 13 Going on 30 star wore last December, combines comfort with compression, giving you a snatched look that feels like a second skin. And with four-way stretch, these leggings move with you, never slipping from deadlifts to downdog. And now, the Jennifer Garner-approved leggings are on sale, with select colors and sizes starting at just $28.

One customer described these as the “perfect everyday leggings,” writing that they’re “soft as butter” and “amazingly flattering.” Another five-star reviewer also noticed that the design was both flattering and comfortable: “I love how these leggings shape and smooth my curves! I own a couple Lulus and these work better for me because they have the compression I had been looking for without compromising comfort.”

And though the camo Vapor Leggings might be the most discounted Alo pair during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, they’re not the only ones; select sizes and colors of the brand’s Moto Legging are now up to 40 percent off.

This pair features faux leather and mesh bands for a look that pairs just as well with a sports bra as it does a biker jacket. One customer wrote that these are “very versatile,” easily going from “day to night,” and even noted that they can “sometimes get away with wearing them to work.” They, too, are “engineered to lift, sculpt, contour, and smooth,” per the brand.

If you’re looking to add a new pair of leggings to your athleticwear rotation, shop Alo’s customer- and celebrity-loved leggings during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, where prices start at just $28.