Shoppers Say Their Skin Is “So Soft” Thanks to This “Magic” Body Oil From a Kendall Jenner-Approved Brand

There’s no denying that during the winter, we’re all longing for that shining, summer glow that seemingly vanished from our skin months ago. In its place is a dry, flaky, dull appearance that is in serious need of a supersized helping of hydration. If this sums up the condition of your skin right now, you’re not alone. The bright side? Investing in body oil can provide a glowing complexion and improve the texture of your skin.

Alo Yoga, the athleisure brand frequently seen on celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, is also making its mark in the beauty space, with a focus on that post-workout radiance. One particular product — the Head-to-Toe Glow Oil — offers a deep dose of hydration to the skin, courtesy of its moisturizing and radiance-boosting ingredients. These include aloe, avocado oil, jojoba oil, and marula oil, all of which contain hydrating properties, along with turmeric and vitamin C-dense amla superberries to produce a glowing look.

While you can use the body oil to give skin a boost any time of day, the ideal time to lock in moisture is post-shower. To use, squirt one pump of the oil onto your hands and rub it in a circular motion over any part of your body to achieve ideal results — legs, arms, or your face. The Alo Head-to-Toe Glow Oil can even be applied to ends of hair strands (hence, its name) to achieve shine at the tips where hair often can get dried out from styling. Just be sure to avoid your roots to avoid a too-oily look.

Shoppers are using the product for both hair and skin, with one person who uses it every night saying that “it works magic.” One shopper found a return to warmer, sunnier days using the product, sharing that they “love the fresh summer glow” this serum gives them. Reviewers have noted, though, that while it does leave a glow, it absorbs into skin quickly, without leaving behind a greasy layer that gets on clothes. What’s more, despite it being an oil, one acne-prone shopper noted that it “doesn’t make [them] break out.”

Another shopper shared that the product gives them a “glow boost,” saying that it’s “lightweight, absorbs easily, and doesn’t clog [their] pores” when used on their face. One shopper with dry skin who lives in the desert also added that their skin “sucks this stuff up” and is “so soft” after applying. Because it sinks into skin quickly rather than sitting on top, it can easily be used during your morning or nighttime routine, or mixed in with your regular face and body cream as a shine booster.

If those benefits aren’t enough, as a bonus, shopper reviews consistently say that the product “smells amazing,” without being overpowering. The fresh and subtle scent is a mixture of citrus, spice, and notes of vanilla, so you can skip your normal perfume application in place of a light fragrance.

Give your winter skin the glow it deserves and grab a bottle (or more) of Alo Head-to-Toe Glow Oil. You may just love it so much you’ll keep it in stock even when your natural summer glow eventually comes back around.

