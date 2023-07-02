The Cool-Girl Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Is on Sale Starting at $35

Shop Alo Yoga's "most comfortable and flattering" leggings, bras, and more for less.

Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. 
Published on July 2, 2023 @ 04:00AM

Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Alo Yoga Sale
As it stands, you can never have too many comfortable clothes in your closet, and it’s even better when those pieces are stylish for everyday wear and the go-tos for celebs like Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner

We’re talking about soft, celeb-worn Alo Yoga looks, and if you don’t already own a piece or 12, now’s your chance. The brand just marked down some of its most popular and comfy activewear during its Fourth of July sale. Right now, you can save up to 41 percent on Alo’s leggings, shorts — including the summer version of Garner’s leggings—, bras, and tennis dresses in neutral, wear-with-anything colors and summer-ready shades, which are marked down exclusively for the sale. The deals run through July 4, but don’t wait to grab these favorites since sizes are already selling out. 

Shop Alo Yoga’s Fourth of July Sale:

The editor-approved flare leggings that Kendall Jenner is also a fan of, Alo’s flutter style, features a split-hem that lays perfectly over sneakers or summer slides. They’re made with the brand’s signature soft and sculpting airbrush fabric, plus a smoothing front panel for a flattering silhouette. The knit material is also ultra breathable and odor resistant, so you don’t have to worry about your bottom half having an undesirable, stinky sweat factor. One shopper said the leggings are the “most comfortable and flattering” pair they own and noted that they “hug in all the right places.”

Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging

Alo Yoga

Shop now: $83–$94 (Originally $118); aloyoga.com

The brand also marked down its best-selling tennis dress, which is up to 30 percent off and an easy style for on and off the courts. It’s also designed with Alo’s airbrush fabric, and hits at the mid-thigh so you can wear it over one of Alo’s shorts for additional coverage. The flexible and airy fabric provides plenty of movement during any activity and keeps you cool. In fact, one reviewer who lives in perma-hot Miami said that “there was not a time” they “had a sweat mark in any area of the dress,” adding that it’s a “great find for daytime active events.”

Alo Yoga Charmed Tennis Dress

Alo Yoga

Shop now: $83–$94 (Originally $118); aloyoga.com

For your top half, find deals on Alo Yoga bras, including the editor-loved sweatshirt bra. The scoop neck style, which is up to 40 percent off in nine colors, is made with cozy French terry fabric, and can be worn as a gently supportive workout bra or solo with the brand’s matching sweat short, also on sale. Shoppers raved about the bra, with one saying it’s made with “some of the softest material to ever grace this skin,” and that it will “definitely be [their] comfy clothes go-to.”

Alo Yoga Scoop Neck Sweatshirt Bra

Alo Yoga

Shop now: $35–$46 (Originally $58); aloyoga.com

Another flared legging is this pinstripe pair that features a discrete zipper by the ankle so you can customize your look. Unzip it to get your desired level of flare, or wear it more as a straight leg. The leggings are made with a lightweight interlock fabric that’s also odor resistant so you can confidently wear them all summer long. Plus, the elongating pinstripe design adds a more sophisticated layer to comfortably sport them anywhere. One person highlighted the leggings’ “quality fabric that gives but doesn’t stretch out.” They also said the “style is so functional and cool.”

Alo Yoga High-Waist Pinstripe Zip It Flare Legging

Alo Yoga

Shop now: $97–$110 (Originally $138); aloyoga.com

You don’t want to sit on this sale, since Alo Yoga deals tend to go quickly. Grab your favorite comfy pieces while they’re up to 41 percent off through July 4.

Alo Yoga Ribbed High-Waist 7/8 Blissful Legging

Alo Yoga

Shop now: $58–$78 (Originally $98); aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga Bandana Stride Short

Alo Yoga

Shop now: $46 (Originally $78); aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga Lavish Bra

Alo Yoga

Shop now: $40–$46 (Originally $58); aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga 4" Vapor High-Waist Argyle Short

Alo Yoga

Shop now: $46 (Originally $78); aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist Cinch Flare Legging

Alo Yoga

Shop now: $83–$94 (Originally $118); aloyoga.com

