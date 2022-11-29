Shopping The Buttery Alo Leggings Kendall Jenner and I Wear Are Part of a Rare Sitewide Sale — for a Few More Hours Save up to 71 percent on Alo styles before the deals end tonight. By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Instagram Twitter Ariel Scotti is a Commerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 29, 2022 @ 06:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images/ Alo It’s no coincidence when celebrities and us normal people both gravitate toward the same brand. The truth is, it’s easy to tell what’s high-quality and worth your time and money, and that’s especially true when it comes to versatile athleisure pieces that take us from spin class to brunch to a relaxing afternoon on the couch, all without breaking a sweat (so to speak). So when I saw that my favorite flutter-hem leggings that Kendall Jenner also wears, plus other Alo Yoga pieces spotted on everyone from Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber to Blake Lively and Chrissy Teigen, were marked down by up to 71 percent, we were thrilled. Unsurprisingly, some styles and colors are already selling out, so we did the legwork of rounding up the best finds here. The only catch? This sale ends in just a few hours, so we recommend diving in now. Alo Yoga Cyber Week Deals Wellness Bra, $40 (Originally $68) Foxy Sherpa Jacket, $138 (Originally $198) 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging, $89 (Originally $128) Accolade Sweatpant, $82 (Originally $118) Alosoft Lavish Bra, $18 (Originally $62) Alosoft 1/2 Zip Rapid Pullover, $68 (Originally $98) Heavy Weight Offline Crew Neck Pullover, $89 (Originally $128) Alosoft Suns Out Onesie, $89 (Originally $128) Airbrush High Waist Flutter Legging, $70 (Originally $118) Alo Shop now: $70 (Originally $118); aloyoga.com One of my favorite finds from the sale are these pants. The pair is the same as the ones worn by Jenner in her Alo Yoga campaign shoot, and although I was skeptical they’d look as stylish on me, I was happy to be wrong. These leggings are made with the brand’s signature airbrush fabric, a buttery-soft material that’s the perfect blend of comfortable and compressive. The high-waisted band is stretchy, but stays securely in place, and the on-trend, split-front seam starts at the bottom hem, cutely fluttering in the breeze as I walk. They come in six pair-with-anything neutral tones — and until tonight, they’re up to 41 percent off. Shoppers agree that these leggings are “totally worth it” — especially at this sale price. One reviewer called these the “ideal” pair if you’re looking for flares, and others added that the high-waisted design is “very flattering.” Plus, a third shared that these are the “best-fitting” leggings they own and that they get compliments on them constantly. Shop these celeb-approved leggings and so many more styles while they’re still up to 71 percent off now at Alo Yoga. Just be sure to check out tonight before the sale is over. Alo Shop now: $138 (Originally $198); aloyoga.com Alo Shop now: $138 (Originally $198); aloyoga.com Alo Shop now: $82 (Originally $118); aloyoga.com Alo Shop now: $89 (Originally $128); aloyoga.com Alo Shop now: $40 (Originally $68); aloyoga.com Shop the Best Cyber Week Deals This Unexpected Skincare Brand Soothed My Sensitive, Eczema-Prone Skin, and It's 30% Off Today Only This Face-Sculpting Tool Is a Major Skincare Secret in Hollywood, and It’s on Sale for Cyber Monday Shoppers "Can't Get Over" How Much This Famed Exfoliating Treatment Improves Their Skin, and It's 30% Off