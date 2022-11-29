The Buttery Alo Leggings Kendall Jenner and I Wear Are Part of a Rare Sitewide Sale — for a Few More Hours

Save up to 71 percent on Alo styles before the deals end tonight.

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti

Ariel Scotti is a Commerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 @ 06:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Alo Yoga Sitewide Sale
Photo:

Getty Images/ Alo

It’s no coincidence when celebrities and us normal people both gravitate toward the same brand. The truth is, it’s easy to tell what’s high-quality and worth your time and money, and that’s especially true when it comes to versatile athleisure pieces that take us from spin class to brunch to a relaxing afternoon on the couch, all without breaking a sweat (so to speak). 

So when I saw that my favorite flutter-hem leggings that Kendall Jenner also wears, plus other Alo Yoga pieces spotted on everyone from Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber to Blake Lively and Chrissy Teigen, were marked down by up to 71 percent, we were thrilled. Unsurprisingly, some styles and colors are already selling out, so we did the legwork of rounding up the best finds here. The only catch? This sale ends in just a few hours, so we recommend diving in now. 

Alo Yoga Cyber Week Deals

Alo Yoga

Alo

Shop now: $70 (Originally $118); aloyoga.com


One of my favorite finds from the sale are these pants. The pair is the same as the ones worn by Jenner in her Alo Yoga campaign shoot, and although I was skeptical they’d look as stylish on me, I was happy to be wrong. These leggings are made with the brand’s signature airbrush fabric, a buttery-soft material that’s the perfect blend of comfortable and compressive. The high-waisted band is stretchy, but stays securely in place, and the on-trend, split-front seam starts at the bottom hem, cutely fluttering in the breeze as I walk. They come in six pair-with-anything neutral tones — and until tonight, they’re up to 41 percent off. 

Shoppers agree that these leggings are “totally worth it” — especially at this sale price. One reviewer called these the “ideal” pair if you’re looking for flares, and others added that the high-waisted design is “very flattering.” Plus, a third shared that these are the “best-fitting” leggings they own and that they get compliments on them constantly. 

Shop these celeb-approved leggings and so many more styles while they’re still up to 71 percent off now at Alo Yoga. Just be sure to check out tonight before the sale is over. 

Alo Yoga

Alo

Shop now: $138 (Originally $198); aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga

Alo

Shop now: $138 (Originally $198); aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga

Alo

Shop now: $82 (Originally $118); aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga

Alo

Shop now: $89 (Originally $128); aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga

Alo

Shop now: $40 (Originally $68); aloyoga.com

Shop the Best Cyber Week Deals

Related Articles
Alo Yoga Sale
Save Up to 70% on This Supermodel-Loved Activewear Brand During a Rare Sale — for One More Day
Main Prime Day Deals Roundup
Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Shop the 260 Best Deals From Amazon’s Early Access Sale for Up to 81% Off
Spanx Cyber Monday Sale
Spanx Styles Loved by Oprah, Jennifer Garner, and Kylie Jenner Are Marked Down for 1 More Day Only
Spanx Black Friday Sale
7 Ultra-Flattering Things a Fashion Editor Is Buying From Spanx’s Massive, Sitewide Black Friday Sale
Cyber Monday Spanx
Surprise! Spanx Just Extended Its Cyber Monday Sale, and It Includes the Butt-Lifting Leggings I Swear by
Spanx Cyber Monday Bra-llelujah!Â® Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra Tout
The Smoothing Bra Jennifer Garner Recommended to All Her Friends Is on Sale for the Last Time This Year
J.Crew Black Friday Deals Tout
J.Crew's Black Friday Sale Includes 50% Off 800+ New Holiday Arrivals, but These Are the 10 Best to Shop
Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals
I'm a Picky Fashion Editor, and I Found the 40 Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals Out of 50,000+ Options
Rihannaâs Sexy Lingerie Line Is Up to 55% Off at Amazon for Cyber Monday
Go Quick! Rihanna’s Sexy Lingerie Line Is Up to 55% Off at Amazon for Cyber Monday
Early Amazon BF Deals Roundup
The 10 Best Editor-Approved Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon for Up to 75% Off
All Saints jacket
I’m a Fashion Writer, and These Are the 7 Deals I’m Buying From Nordstrom’s Extended Black Friday Sale
Tula Cyber Monday Sale
The Tula Night Cream That Gets Me Tons of Compliments on My Glowing Complexion Is Still on Sale
Cyber Monday Sweatpants
I'm Buying These Cozy Amazon Sweatpants in Bulk While They’re on Sale for $11
Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Tout
Surprise! Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Even Better Than Black Friday, and These Are the 220 Best Deals
Cyber Monday Amazon Deals
Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Save Up to 59% on Amazon’s Cyber Monday Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals
Amazon Black Friday Roundups
Don’t Wait! You Can Still Shop Amazon’s 245 Best Black Friday Deals for Up to 82% Off for a Limited Time