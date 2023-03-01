Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner Turn to This Yoga Brand on Repeat, and So Many Styles Are on Major Sale

When everyone from celebs to InStyle fashion editors wear the same brand on repeat, we’re on high alert when there’s finally a sale. Those famous faces are supermodels Alessandra Ambrosio, Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, and the athleisure styles they all reach for are the comfy pieces from Alo Yoga. If you’ve ever wanted to try the brand for yourself, now’s the time to do it. Alo Yoga’s sale section has everything from leggings to sports bras up to 41 percent off. Luckily, we did the hard work for you and found the 10 best stretchy, flattering styles to add to your wardrobe. Keep reading to find out what to get at a major discount.

Shop the 10 Best Sale Items From Alo Yoga:

Shop now: $71–$94 (Originally $118); aloyoga.com

These Airlift High-Waist Capri Leggings are made from Alo Yoga’s smoothing and sculpting Airlift fabric and have a discrete front zip pocket for easy storage. Whether you wear them to workout or catch up with friends, you’ll want to grab this pair on sale for up to 40 percent off before it sells out.

Shoppers love the fit of these capri leggings, as well as their solid vibrant color selection. A reviewer described them as “very comfortable and flexible,” while another shopper said they’re “hooked” on these leggings for their high-waist design that “stay[s] in place.”

For those who want a similar style with more length, these High-Waist Micro Waffle Leggings hit right at the ankle — and they’re 41 percent off.

Shop now: $45–$51, (Originally $64); aloyoga.com

Another shopper-favorite is this sports bra with light, comfortable support and adjustable, criss-cross straps in the back. One reviewer described it as “sexy with just enough support without being [restricting],” while a second reviewer said the “quality is exceptional.”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was recently seen wearing this sports bra in an Instagram Reel — and now it’s on sale for up to 30 percent off. It comes in 12 colors, so you can grab it in your favorite or a few to mix and match with your outfits. Also featured in her post: This bra tank — and yes, it’s on sale, too.

Shop now: $58–$78 (Originally $98); aloyoga.com

Consider adding a little texture to your look with these ribbed high-waist leggings that are up to 41 percent off right now. These bottoms come in 10 colors like hot cocoa to blue skies, so you can choose one (or more) for each season. On most wearers, these stretchy leggings hit right at the ankle, making them the perfect choice for an indoor yoga class or layered up with your favorite cozy socks for an outdoor stroll. Style it with a smooth bodysuit with a built-in shelf bra; it’s an editor-favorite for its “seamless” look, and can be worn out on date night, runs, and happy hour with friends.

A reviewer shared that these leggings have a “soft and breathable material,” while another who’s worn leggings from other yoga brands said they were “impressed” by the design and fit of these ones from Alo Yoga.

Shop now: $40–$54 (Originally $68); aloyoga.com

This Alosoft Ribbed Crop Calm Tank is an easy style to wear alone or under a super-soft hoodie. It also comes in five colors like heather gray and espresso, so you can wear it with nearly any bottoms — like a pair of these Flutter Leggings that are on sale, too. This tank already has a built-in shelf bra with light to medium support and a thin T-strap back. Wear it to lounge at home, for a dance class, or out with friends.

One shopper who wears this tank to the gym said it “holds everything in,” while a second person described it as “comfortable and supportive at the same time.” Be sure to add this tank to your cart while it’s up to 41 percent off.

Shop now: $174 (Originally $218); aloyoga.com

This utility jacket immediately caught our attention with a micro fleece lining and cargo and zip pockets. This hooded jacket will complete any outfit and keep you comfortably cozy, whether you’re walking to grab coffee or running from a fitness class to your car.

Shoppers love it for its fit and quality, with one person sharing that they wear it as “a between-season jacket.” Another reviewer described its weight as “not too oversized and heavy” but still perfect for keeping them warm in the chilly weather. A third mentioned that they liked how it has different textures, from the faux leather to teddy fabric, making it “different from a basic black puffer jacket.”

Grab these comfy, sculpting, everyday styles and more while they’re still available at Alo Yoga with discounts up to 41 percent.

Shop now: $64 (Originally $108); aloyoga.com

Shop now: $59 (Originally $74); aloyoga.com

Shop now: $66–$75 (Originally $94); aloyoga.com

Shop now: $83–$94 (Originally $118); aloyoga.com

Shop now: $94 (Originally $158); aloyoga.com

