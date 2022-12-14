Shopping Gift Guides Our Editors Swear By This Comfy Sweatshirt — And The Limited Edition Colors Are Perfect for Holiday Gifting Alo Yoga Accolade Crew Neck Pullover perfectly blends fashion with function By Amanda Rosenthal Amanda Rosenthal Amanda Rosenthal is a beauty and fashion commerce writer at InStyle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 @ 09:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. InStyle / Alo Though my holiday wish list changes every year, I always find myself wanting a new, stylish sweatshirt. (Trust me, you can never have too many.) While I love sweatshirts with bold designs, this year I have my eyes set on the simple yet stylish Alo Yoga Accolade Crew Neck Pullover. Honestly, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since it was named best crew neck in our Best Sweatshirts round up — and after snuggling up in the athletic gray version over the past few weeks, I now want (scratch that, need) every color for my collection. Alo Yoga beautifully blends comfort, practicality, and fashion when it comes to their athleisure, and the Accolade Crew Neck Pullover is no exception. This sweatshirt exudes a relaxed, model off-duty vibe, making it equal parts functional and fashionable — I like to wear mine while running errands, but have found ways to style it for date nights, too. Made of plush diagonal french terry, which is softer and smoother than regular terry, it feels more like a blanket than a sweatshirt (in the best way possible). Alo Accolade Crew Neck Pullover Alo View On Aloyoga.com Shipping: Free Shipping Returns: Free Returns within 30 Days Another thing we love about this crew neck is that it comes in sizes XXS-2XL and a multitude of colors. While there are neutral options like black and gray, you’re going to need an extra bit of holiday magic (AKA luck) to score one of their more playful colorways, like the calm blue, dusty yellow, or blue splash as they often sell out quickly. My advice: If you find a color you love don’t wait to buy because it probably won’t be in stock for long. While the sweatshirt has a casual feel perfect for snuggling up in, it can be worn in a multitude of ways. I like to pair mine with jeans and Ugg slippers when I’m having a lazy day, or throw it on with biker shorts and sneakers for a cute gym fit. And if you know someone who is a fan of matching sets, the Accolade Sweatpant comes in neutral colors and makes a perfect pair. As an added bonus perfect for gifting, Alo Yoga also gives you the option to include a complimentary gift message with purchase and a 30 day trial of Alo Moves, their yoga and fitness program. What could be better? Other Sweatshirts You Might Like Gap Vintage Soft Mockneck Oversized Gap View On Gap.com This effortless oversized mock neck crew is part of my work from home uniform. With a vintage-inspired design that gives the it a worn-in, loved feel, you’ll want to cuddle up in it for days on end. Aritzia Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Crew Sweatshirt Aritzia View On Aritzia.com Like a boyfriend’s oversized crewneck but better, Aritzia hit every mark with this one. Plus, with 28 color options you’ll be able to find the perfect match for your loved ones. Sweaty Betty After Class Split Sweatshirt Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Sweaty Betty Split Sweatshirt is another great holiday gift alternative: Its comfy material and split silhouette makes for a chic gift that’s equal parts comfortable and fashionable. Anine Bing Tyler Sweatshirt in Electric Blue Anine Bing View On Aninebing.com View On Verishop.com Looking to splurge a little? This bold sweatshirt from Anine Bing offers a sporty look perfect for your trendy family and friends. The athletic font gives the sweatshirt a classic appeal that they’ll gravitate to time and time again. Reformation Vintage Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt Reformation View On Reformation Prefer neutral sweatshirts? Reformation has the best selection that pairs well with leggings, jeans, and everything in between. Aerie Down-To-Earth Crew Sweatshirt Aerie View On Ae.com The cozy, lightweight fleece features a unique ribbed design that stands out among your basic crewnecks. 