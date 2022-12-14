Our Editors Swear By This Comfy Sweatshirt — And The Limited Edition Colors Are Perfect for Holiday Gifting

Alo Yoga Accolade Crew Neck Pullover perfectly blends fashion with function

By
Amanda Rosenthal
Amanda Rosenthal is a beauty and fashion commerce writer at InStyle.  
Published on December 14, 2022 @ 09:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

InStyle / Alo

Though my holiday wish list changes every year, I always find myself wanting a new, stylish sweatshirt. (Trust me, you can never have too many.) While I love sweatshirts with bold designs, this year I have my eyes set on the simple yet stylish Alo Yoga Accolade Crew Neck Pullover. Honestly, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since it was named best crew neck in our Best Sweatshirts round up — and after snuggling up in the athletic gray version over the past few weeks, I now want (scratch that, need) every color for my collection. 

Alo Yoga beautifully blends comfort, practicality, and fashion when it comes to their athleisure, and the Accolade Crew Neck Pullover is no exception. This sweatshirt exudes a relaxed, model off-duty vibe, making it equal parts functional and fashionable — I like to wear mine while running errands, but have found ways to style it for date nights, too. Made of plush diagonal french terry, which is softer and smoother than regular terry, it feels more like a blanket than a sweatshirt (in the best way possible).

Alo Accolade Crew Neck Pullover

Alo Accolade Crew Pullover

Alo
View On Aloyoga.com

Shipping: Free Shipping 

Returns: Free Returns within 30 Days

Another thing we love about this crew neck is that it comes in sizes XXS-2XL and a multitude of colors. While there are neutral options like black and gray, you’re going to need an extra bit of holiday magic (AKA luck) to score one of their more playful colorways, like the calm blue, dusty yellow, or blue splash as they often sell out quickly. My advice: If you find a color you love don’t wait to buy because it probably won’t be in stock for long. 

While the sweatshirt has a casual feel perfect for snuggling up in, it can be worn in a multitude of ways. I like to pair mine with jeans and Ugg slippers when I’m having a lazy day, or throw it on with biker shorts and sneakers for a cute gym fit. And if you know someone who is a fan of matching sets, the Accolade Sweatpant comes in neutral colors and makes a perfect pair. 

As an added bonus perfect for gifting, Alo Yoga also gives you the option to include a complimentary gift message with purchase and a 30 day trial of Alo Moves, their yoga and fitness program. What could be better? 

Other Sweatshirts You Might Like

Gap Vintage Soft Mockneck Oversized

Gap Vintage Soft Mockneck Oversized

Gap
View On Gap.com

This effortless oversized mock neck crew is part of my work from home uniform. With a vintage-inspired design that gives the it a worn-in, loved feel, you’ll want to cuddle up in it for days on end.

Aritzia Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Crew Sweatshirt

Aritzia Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Crew Sweatshirt

Aritzia
View On Aritzia.com

Like a boyfriend’s oversized crewneck but better, Aritzia hit every mark with this one. Plus, with 28 color options you’ll be able to find the perfect match for your loved ones.

Sweaty Betty After Class Split Sweatshirt

Sweaty Betty After Class Split Sweatshirt

Nordstrom
View On Nordstrom

Sweaty Betty Split Sweatshirt is another great holiday gift alternative: Its comfy material and split silhouette makes for a chic gift that’s equal parts comfortable and fashionable.

Anine Bing Tyler Sweatshirt in Electric Blue

Anine Bing Tyler Sweatshirt in Electric Blue

Anine Bing
View On Aninebing.com View On Verishop.com

Looking to splurge a little? This bold sweatshirt from Anine Bing offers a sporty look perfect for your trendy family and friends. The athletic font gives the sweatshirt a classic appeal that they’ll gravitate to time and time again. 

Reformation Vintage Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt

Reformation Vintage Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt

Reformation
View On Reformation

Prefer neutral sweatshirts? Reformation has the best selection that pairs well with leggings, jeans, and everything in between. 

Aerie Down-To-Earth Crew Sweatshirt

Aerie Down-To-Earth Crew Sweatshirt

Aerie
View On Ae.com

The cozy, lightweight fleece features a unique ribbed design that stands out among your basic crewnecks. With beautiful hues to choose from — including Monaco blue and Holiday red — anyone on your nice list will be thrilled to unbox this. 

What Is Gift of The Day

You probably noticed our “Gift of The Day” badge on this story. For the next handful of days, we’ll be rolling out reviews of one product that we think would make an excellent gift, whether it’s a set of no-makeup makeup, an LED light mask, a backpack perfect for work, or a personalized phone case. Follow along to find foolproof gifts, including some excellent last-minute ideas for those who are a bit challenging to shop for.

