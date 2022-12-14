Though my holiday wish list changes every year, I always find myself wanting a new, stylish sweatshirt. (Trust me, you can never have too many.) While I love sweatshirts with bold designs, this year I have my eyes set on the simple yet stylish Alo Yoga Accolade Crew Neck Pullover. Honestly, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since it was named best crew neck in our Best Sweatshirts round up — and after snuggling up in the athletic gray version over the past few weeks, I now want (scratch that, need) every color for my collection.

Alo Yoga beautifully blends comfort, practicality, and fashion when it comes to their athleisure, and the Accolade Crew Neck Pullover is no exception. This sweatshirt exudes a relaxed, model off-duty vibe, making it equal parts functional and fashionable — I like to wear mine while running errands, but have found ways to style it for date nights, too. Made of plush diagonal french terry, which is softer and smoother than regular terry, it feels more like a blanket than a sweatshirt (in the best way possible).